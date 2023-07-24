Alex Bregman's wife Reagan hopped on the ongoing Barbie trend. Reagan posted some pictures of herself with the Pink Barbie theme and fans had plenty of praise for her.

Barbie is a film about a well-known doll, whereas Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about the creation of the atomic bomb. To illustrate their theories about who would buy tickets for each performance, fans have created memes on the internet, pitting "ticket to Barbie" against "ticket to Oppenheimer."

Reagan took to Instagram to post the pictures, and fans were quite impressed.

She captioned it saying, "bandwagon barbie jumped on the barbie trend with some head-to-toe styled looks from @shoptootsies."

MLB fans react as Reagan Bregman, Alex Bregman's wife, pulls off Barbie-inspired looks with style. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan's love for each other

The relationship between Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife is amazing. The two first connected at a group meal where one of her and Alex's pals turned out to be in a relationship with the other.

The Bregmans are fairly outspoken about expressing their affection on social media and bringing up each other in talks with the media.

In the months leading up to her wedding, Reagan gushed to The Knot about her spouse. Alex thanked his wife for the kind gesture by saying something similar. Due to their distance connection, the pair got off to a difficult start, but they eventually succeeded.

Currently, Alex and his wife live in Houston. Knox Samuel, their first child, was born on August 1st, 2022.

