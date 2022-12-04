As the MLB Winter Meetings draw closer, Aaron Judge's suitor race is heating up.

A report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has now suggested that the reigning American League MVP's terms could reach up to nine years in the bid to succeed.

"The way the free-agent market for Aaron Judge is developing, it appears increasingly likely the winning bid will be for nine guaranteed years, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal. What will happen next?" - @ The Athletic

The New York Yankees reportedly made an offer of $300 million across eight years but Judge has yet to accept it.

Another strong contender in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes is the San Francisco Giants. The franchise is reportedly exhausting all possible resources, including former NBA MVP Stephen Curry, to land the star outfielder in The Bay.

Another possible destination for Judge is Chavez Ravine with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a separate interview with The Athletic Baseball Show, skipper Dave Roberts stated that he isn't ruling out the possibility of Judge playing the outfield for the team. This potential move could see Mookie Betts shift to second base.

This further fans the flames of anticipation and keeps the proverbial hot stove seething with excitement as MLB fans hold their breath to see the next developments. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"I’m gonna scream" - @britx94

"It’s stomach dropping szn" - @mandyNYY

Fans from different fanbases have varying opinions on the matter. It goes without saying that supporters from the perceived top three bidders are showing more concern and attachment to the matter.

Aaron Judge's "nine-year" contract in context

According to Ken Rosenthal, the winning bid for Aaron Judge's contract might just top the nine-year mark. Many predicted that the AL MVP would ask for a large sum given his historic 2022 season and, in return, a contract like no other.

Judge is currently 30 years of age. This means that upon the expiry of his rumored contract, he would be 39 and the calendar would have jumped a decade to the year 2031.

At the moment, Mike Trout has the biggest contract and average annual value among position players in the MLB. He is earning $36 million a year after signing a 12-year, $426 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Per MLB Trade Rumors' website, Judge's contract could go north of $332 million for nine years. It would make the New York Yankees slugger the highest-paid position player in baseball history per annum.

