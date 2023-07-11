Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. defeated Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the All-Star Home Run Derby final on Monday night. Julio Rodriguez, a Mariners star who hit a record-breaking 41 home runs in front of his home crowd in the first round, was beaten by Guerrero 21-20 in the semifinals.

"That ball is headed for Vancouver. Vladdy's going to the finals! #HRDerby"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though Guerrero turned victorious, he was mocked by MLB Twitter users and fans posted all sorts of comments.

"Only thing he’ll win in his career sadly," one user wrote, while another commented, "Canada has won its WS."

"The only thing a Blue Jay is winning this year"

"You gotta love how they didn’t play the Canadian anthem, and a Canadian who plays for a Canadian team wins. @BlueJays #HomeRunDerby"

"Boring finals"

"i’m so sad randy didn’t win"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won 16 years after his father won the Home Run Derby

The 2019 All-Star game saw the Blue Jays slugger get all the way to the championship round before losing to Pete Alonso of the Mets. Additionally, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., his father, won the competition at the 2007 All-Star festivities.

While Randy Arozarena, of the Rays, won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2020, he is less well known.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

In the championship match of the annual All-Star Home Run Derby, which took place Monday night at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, two of baseball's brightest young prospects squared off. But it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who continued the family legacy of coming up big in the event.

Poll : 0 votes