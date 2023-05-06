It's hard to find a player, past or present, who is more revered by Houston Astros fans than Jose Altuve. Despite being one of the shortest players in the entire league, the Venezuelan has been a sparkplug for his team for years.

In addition to winning multiple All-Star desginations and an MVP Award, Altuve played a central role in both of the Astros' World Series-winning campaigns over the past six seasons.

Although Altuve has not appeared for his team in 2023 on account of a thumb injury that he sustained during the World Baseball Classic, he is still near and dear the hearts of Astros fans.

In late March of 2023, it was reported that four burglars targeted Altuve's home in the Houston area. They broke into the home, where Altuve lives with his wife Nina and their young child, and reportedly stole $1 million worth of jewellery. Thanks to the Houston PD, the criminals have been brought to justice.

"ARRESTED: Booking photos of 4 suspects now charged with felony crimes for the March 30 burglary of Jose Altuve's residence. Hedwig Village PD assisted in the case. The suspects are Patrick Maxey, 27, Jordan Tarniella, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr, 28." - Houston Police

The Houston Police Department apprehended the guresome foresome and gave them all mugshots. The images have elicited quite a reaction from fans online. The reactions have varied from comical reflections to more serious comments about the harrowing event.

The Houston Astros are currently second in their division, 1.5 games behind both the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels. Although Jose Altuve has been cleared for some baseball activities very recently, the exact date of his return is not known.

Jose Altuve burglary shows that MLB stars pay a price

While neither Jose Altuve or his family were harmed, the incident shows that the high-profile nature of being an MLB player can be a curse as well as a blessing.

The suspects include three males and one female, all of whom are in their twenties. The heist was reportedly orchestrated by 25-year old Jordan Tarniella. Tarniella confessed to being the getaway driver on April 13, which provided a massive breakthrough in the investigation.

The perpetrators have their bonds set at hundreds of thousands of dollars, and will surely not be looting any other homes for a long time.

