“Their season is over” “One of the most disappointing seasons in CWS history” - MLB fans pass damning verdict on Chicago White Sox as the AL Wildcard Spot slips further away 

It’s not going well at all for the Chicago White Sox. July is a make-or-break month for them, and they seem to be breaking.

The White Sox now trail four teams for the third and final AL wildcard spot. They haven’t been above .500 at any point in the last 45 days.

Before things came crashing down again, the Chicago White Sox started the month off with a clean sweep of the San Francisco Giants. They were beaten at home two out of three times by AL Central leaders, the Minnesota Twins.

Things got progressively worse, as the Sox have now followed up with two back-to-back losses in their four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers. At the time of writing, the Sox sealed an emphatic 8-0 win in their third game against the Tigers. Is that a sign of better things to come?

Can the White Sox still salvage their season?

Next up will be four away against the Cleveland Guardians. The team placed second in AL Central before the Sox traveled to Minnesota to take on the Twins again in a four-game series. Following the All-Star break, the Sox will welcome the Guardians at home for another four-game series going into the trade deadline of August 2.

It’s not just their performance that has made life hard for the Sox. Away from the pitch, they have been accused by former pitcher Ryan Burr of releasing him only a day after he opted to go under the knife to treat a significant labrum tear. The negative PR that followed these revelations has been significant, thus adding more salt to their wounds.

MLB Twitter is not being kind to the Chicago White Sox

MLB fans on Twitter have effectively written off the Chicago White Sox for this season. Some are even suggesting that it’s been their worst in history.

Alex Ruiz @alex_rg8 @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore No, Jon. Their season is over. They need to sell. The way they are currently constructed it will not work. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore No, Jon. Their season is over. They need to sell. The way they are currently constructed it will not work.

Some fans are advocating for wholesale changes. Given the state of affairs, it’s easy to see why. The White Sox have been terrible at home this season. They are 16-21 at the Guaranteed Rate Field and have been outscored by an astonishing 60-run margin.

Joseph @SmallsKilledMe @stalincruz01 @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore Probably the best move they could make. Bring in some fresh blood and get the team they have rolling! @stalincruz01 @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore Probably the best move they could make. Bring in some fresh blood and get the team they have rolling!

tgwilli @tgwilli82 @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore This is definitely not the time to be asleep at the wheel. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @670TheScore This is definitely not the time to be asleep at the wheel.

Sox manager Tony La Russa has been vehemently criticized for his tactical decisions. If it was any other team, he would probably be on borrowed time right now. However, the Sox have fired a manager mid-season only twice in their history, one of them was La Russa back in 1986.

Could lightning strike twice? One shouldn’t be surprised if it does.

