Alex Rodriguez uploaded a video on Instagram with NFL star Micah Parsons. Micah Aaron Parsons is an American footballer who plays outside linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. In the video, A-Rod compared him to Shohei Ohtani.

Parsons swung his baseball bat with full force, and A-Rod recorded the video. The video was meant for light-hearted content. However, fans took the video to a whole different level.

Alex captioned the video, "Not quite @shoheiohtani, but solid swing by @_micahparsons11!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez has come under fire from MLB fans for equating Shohei Ohtani with NFL player Micah Parson. Fans criticize Alex for startlingly comparing Ohtani and Parson's swing. Some of the reactions are mentioned below.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Alex Rodriguez's career statistics

Alex Rodriguez is a former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman from the United States. He is also a businessman and philanthropist. Rodriguez spent 22 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2004–2016), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and Seattle Mariners (1994–2000). In addition to serving as the chairman of Presidente beer, Rodriguez also serves as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp. The Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association (NBA) are a part of his ownership.

Rodriguez transitioned from playing to media celebrity when his playing career ended, appearing on Shark Tank and ABC News and as a broadcaster for Fox Sports 1. ESPN announced that Rodriguez would join the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast crew in January 2018.

The series' first episode, Back In The Game, premiered on the network in March 2018 after being confirmed as its host by CNBC in January 2017. That's the show in which Rodriguez helped former athletes make a comeback in their personal lives.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!