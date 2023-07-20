Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, had to turn away from a gym and then vented her resentment on the media. Unfortunately, the reactions were all caught on camera. J.Lo attempted to enter the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Studio City on Wednesday afternoon for a workout, but her key card malfunctioned.

As a result, she was forced to wait outside the locked door until someone allowed her inside. Despite the endorphins release, Jennifer was not in a good mood after the workout, cursing at the paparazzi as she got into a waiting SUV.

MLB fans responded to Jennifer Lopez's unrestrained rant at awaiting paparazzi. They were upset with how she acted. Some fans claimed that J.Lo has lost her civility and no longer respects anyone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some of the fan reactions are as follows:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Alex Rodriguez and J.Lo run successful businesses together

Jennifer Lopez and MLB star Alex Rodriguez worked in the wellness and real estate sectors. The two invested in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine business that sells a range of personal care items emphasizing beautiful skin and hair.

J.Lo claimed in a "Forbes" interview that A-Rod encouraged her to invest in the corporate world and that she admired his investing knowledge. Lopez claimed that Rodriguez gave her access to several companies and provided information about potential investors' interest in working with pop culture icons like her.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence