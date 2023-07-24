Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge joined rapper Drake on stage at his concert on Sunday. The audience captured Drake slowly approaching the Madison Square Garden stage while Stanton and Judge followed him.

To everyone's surprise, Drake seemed to hug Judge and snubbed Stanton. Although Drake may not have intended it to happen, the fans immediately took notice. Fans mock Stanton, though, for being passed over by Drake at the NYC show.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stanton appeared at Drake's concert shortly after going 2-for-4 with a run for New York against the Royals. Judge attended Drake's January performance at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, which marks the rapper's second concert this year.

Fans have had varied reactions to the Drake incident. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Giancarlo Stanton's net worth

Throughout Major League Baseball (MLB), Giancarlo Stanton has established himself as a key player. The corner outfielder and designated hitter for the New York Yankees started his baseball career in 2010 when he accepted an entry offer from the team that was then known as the Florida Marlins.

Due to his outstanding performances, he was later chosen to take part in various All-Star activities five times in a row. In addition to this, Stanton was named the 2017 National League MVP, making him one of the top players.

As of 2023, Stanton has a staggering net worth of $40 million after establishing a fruitful professional baseball (MLB) career. He signed a mind-blowing contract for $325 million with the Miami Marlins, which will run 13 years starting in 2014. This is what can be described as an unprecedented move across all sports disciplines globally.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!