Shohei Ohtani was reminded that you always have to keep your head on a swivel at a baseball game. During the Los Angeles Angels' 6-4 loss against the Washington Nationals, a foul ball flew into the Angels dugout.

Ohtani instantly jumped in fear of the ball hitting him. Luckily, it didn't, and the cameras were able to capture his priceless reaction.

Baseball, much like hockey, is a sport that can seriously injure you if you are not paying attention. This doesn't just go for the players, but the fans too. Keeping fans safe was the reason the league opted to extend foul ball netting in 2019.

Ohtani's reaction is one that we would all have after seeing a hard white baseball whiz by you in a small and compact area. The team was fortunate nobody got dinged up during the play.

"I hate the Angels but idk how you can't love Ohtani" one fan tweeted.

"Shohei so cute" another fan tweeted.

There's seemingly nothing Shohei Ohtani can do wrong. Baseball fans have been eating him up, especially this season. He seems to be really enjoying himself out there.

Fans are wondering if the Los Angeles Angels have hired somebody to follow Ohtani with a camera all game. Given how big of a superstar he has become, it wouldn't be surprising.

Shohei Ohtani has captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere

Shohei Ohtani may be the most important thing to happen to baseball in quite some time. He gets people excited about the game on a national level, bringing more attention to MLB. Not many have the influence that he does.

The Angels have one of the largest national fan bases in the league. Fans from all over the world will wake up at an unusual hour to witness Ohtani perform, even if he is only the DH.

He'll have more eyes on him this season than ever before as he's in the final year of his deal with the Angels. If the franchise does not move him by the deadline, many in the league feel he will leave in free agency.

The Angels will have to turn it around and most likely make the postseason for the superstar to sign another contract with them. After his performance in the World Baseball Classic, he's itching to perform under the brightest lights in the postseason.

