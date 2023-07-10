The Detroit Tigers selected Max Clark, a left-handed outfielder, with the third overall pick. The bonus slot value for the third-place pick was $8,341,700. However, fans mocked Clark for calling his girlfriend "wifey" on Instagram.

Max shared a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram story and captioned it as:

""me and wife > the world"

Fans slammed him for calling his girlfriend his wife. They made fun of him by saying that although he had just been chosen, had he already tied the knot and had a child.

Some of the reactions are listed below.

However, most fans were happy with his achievement and congratulated him.

With the third overall pick of the 2023 MLB draft, the Detroit Tigers selected outfielder Max Clark from Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana.

Clark is now the highest-drafted choice from the state since Bryan Bullington (Ball State) went first overall in 2002. The highest player from Indiana to be selected straight out of high school was Pat Underwood, who was selected No. 2 by Detroit in 1976.

Before even playing a high school baseball inning, Clark was considered a potential MLB first-round choice. Most publications ranked him as the top or second-highest school prospect in the 2023 class.

As a senior at Franklin, he hit .646 in 28 games with nine doubles, five triples, six home runs, 52 walks and five strikeouts. Moreover, he stole 35 bases. He was named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year due to his performance.

