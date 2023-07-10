Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks has been named the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. His selection came after Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced that he'd be sitting out his scheduled start on account of injury.

Zac Gallen has been a prime driver of his team's success this season. With a record of 52-39, the D-Backs sit in a statistical tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have captured the NL West title for nine out of the past ten seasons.

The replacement comes with good reason, as Gallen has been lights-out this season. The 27-year old leads MLB in wins and starts, with 11 and 19 respectively. Additionally, he has struck out 125 batters over 101 innings, owing to his commendable 3.04 ERA.

"Zac Gallen will start the All-Star Game for the NL, per @BNightengale" - Talkin' Baseball

Although Zac Gallen's numbers in 2023 are certainly becoming of an All-Star start, fans were not exactly receptive to the news, several commented beneath the post, showing off their disapproval.

A seemingly endless stream of comments in support of Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele also began to ring out. Steele, 27, will be appearing in his first All-Star game after compiliing an ERA of 2.56 and a record of 9-2 across 16 starts for his team this season. Steele was even endorsed by his Cubs teammate Marcus Stroman.

The National League will look to Zac Gallen to give them a chance at winning their first All-Star Game since 2012. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the American League. Action kicks off from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, at 7 pm ET on Tuesday, July 11.

Zac Gallen deserves to be an All-Star as much as anyone else

While the competition is always fierce, those pulling for the NL could not have asked for a better starter than Gallen. In his fifth season, compared with Steele's three, Gallen comes with experience and poise suiting of an All-Star pitcher.

With the league never having been so ruthless, the NL will need a shot at winning this time around. Unlike other well-known North American sports league, the MLB All-Star game counts for something - home field advantage in the World Series. They may not know it now, but the very players competing may wish that they played harder when October comes around.

