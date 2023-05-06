Being an broadcaster in the MLB is not an easy occupation. However, as one has recently learnt the hard way, it becomes a lot more difficult when you do not use the right language.

Glen Kuiper has been the primary announcer for NBCS' coverage of the Oakland Athletics since around 2006. In his time with the team, he has covered many excellent moments and shared some great times with fans.

On May 5, Kuiper was performing his usual pre-game broadcast duties at Kauffman Stadium ahead of the first game of a three-game set against the Royals. With Kansas City being the home of the Negro League Museum of Baseball, Kuiper was eager to tell fans about his visit to the site while in town.

However, the former Cincinnati Reds draft pick mispoke terribly. Instead of using the proper term, he employed a "hard R", causing an immediate jolt for onlookers.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why. https://t.co/k1we7gf3GT

"For those asking why Glen Kuiper just made an on-air apology, here's why." - Timothy Burke

The immediate uproar caused Kuiper to issue an on-air apology after the Athletics' 12-8 win over the Kansas City Royals. Nevertheless, fans are still reeling, with some even suggesting that the epiphet was intentional.

JAYFORCE @Jayforce @bubbaprog This was no mistake. It is what it is @bubbaprog This was no mistake. It is what it is

During the days of racial animous and segregation, African-American players were not welcome in the MLB. To ensure that they could still play, a loose affiliation of black-only clubs were set up between the 1920s and late 1940s, and only began to disband after pioneer Jackie Robinson's courageous entry into the MLB in 1947.

ᴄᴜᴊᴏ.kɴᴏᴡs @cujoknows @bubbaprog Howww does that come out of your mouth? @bubbaprog Howww does that come out of your mouth? 😬😬😬

The museum was founded in 1990 by a group of former Kansas City Monarch players. They wanted a place where the history of the now-defunct racially segregated league could be remembered and honored.

prentice Hill @activecuzz 🏾 @bubbaprog Not all mistakes are forgivable. A slip such as this comes from his subconscious and has muscle memory so he has def called it that or called it that in his mind all day while he was at the museum. He’s done. 20 years was a good run, but he doesn’t deserve another month… @bubbaprog Not all mistakes are forgivable. A slip such as this comes from his subconscious and has muscle memory so he has def called it that or called it that in his mind all day while he was at the museum. He’s done. 20 years was a good run, but he doesn’t deserve another month… 👎🏾

Even after their win in Kansas City, the Oakland Athletics are still the worst team in the MLB. With the team eyeing an imminent move to Las Vegas, fans cannot help wondering if this unfortunate slip-up will hurt Kuiper's chances of following them.

Blake Newsom @NewsomSportsATL @bubbaprog He was so tired of working for the As he cancelled himself @bubbaprog He was so tired of working for the As he cancelled himself 💀💀💀

Unfortunate slip-ups are nothing new for MLB commentators

While it is more than likely that this was an unfortunate gaffe, the severity of the language justifies the outraged response.

His unreserved apology provided fans with proof that this was likely a mistake, and not a racially motivated tirade. Hopefully, Kuiper will ensure that next time he visits the Negro League Museum, he will use the proper terminology.

