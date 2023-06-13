For his entire 11 year career, Salvador Perez has competed in a Kansas City Royals uniform. The winner of five Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers, Perez is noted for his defensive prowess and offensive acumen.

Currently hitting .275/.310/.513 on the season with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, Perez has been one of the few bright spots in what has, otherwise, been a very underwhelming season for the Kansas City Royals.

Now with a record of 18-48, the Royals are dead last in the AL Central as well as the entire MLB. With the season heading nowhere fast, some outside observers thought that maybe the Royals might be interested in trading 33-year old Salvador Perez to acquire some more future-oriented talent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Royals are apparently not shopping Salvador Perez, but at least one team has come calling The Royals are apparently not shopping Salvador Perez, but at least one team has come calling https://t.co/k6b7B9vTOP

"The Royals are apparently not shopping Salvador Perez, but at least one team has come calling" - Talkin' Baseball

On June 13, Kansas City Royals GM JJ Picollo shared that although his organization has given no signal that it wants to move Perez, at least one team contacted the team regarding the Venezuelan. Fans were quick to guess the mystery party in question, some with hopes that it was their team.

In 2021, Salvador Perez hit 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, enough to lead the MLB in both categories. His power-hitting ability coupled with lazer vision behind the plate would make him a desirable piece for any team. Fans certainly thought so.

LA_LOOF @LA_LOOF4LYFE @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING: Front Office official performs due diligence ahead of trade deadline. Riveting @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING: Front Office official performs due diligence ahead of trade deadline. Riveting

Tommy @TommyBeeswax @TalkinBaseball_ Royals should just keep him. Take it from someone who has to hear debates about what cap Justin Verlander will go into the hall of fame. Its sometimes worth more to have one player cement legacy with a team and stay in 1 cap his entire career than it is to get a couple prospects @TalkinBaseball_ Royals should just keep him. Take it from someone who has to hear debates about what cap Justin Verlander will go into the hall of fame. Its sometimes worth more to have one player cement legacy with a team and stay in 1 cap his entire career than it is to get a couple prospects

Under the four-year, $82 million contract that Perez signed with the Royals last season, he is under contract in KC until 2025, with another year possible by virtue of a team option. However, after so many years playing in one market, fans may not be so willing to part ways with "Salvy."

Gordon Miller @GordonM12652435 @TalkinBaseball_ Would seriously damage their playoff run. Would be so royals like to keep him @TalkinBaseball_ Would seriously damage their playoff run. Would be so royals like to keep him

Salvador Perez will likely finish his career in Kansas City

While things have indeed taken a turn for the worst in Kansas City, the team was not always so dismal. In 2015, Perez was named the World Series MVP after hitting .364 in the series against the New York Mets to capture the team's first World Series in thirty years.

Although the team is 15 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, it will take more than a few poor seasons to convince KC fans that trading Perez is the way to go. In all likelihood, the strapping Venezuelan catcher will remain a KC Royal until the day that he finally decides to hang up his catcher's mitt for good.

Poll : 0 votes