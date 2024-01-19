MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Blue Jays players to target ahead of new season who aren't Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays may be one of the most targeted teams in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts. The Canadian ball club features some of the top hitters and pitchers in the game, which will help them enter the 2024 season as World Series contenders.

When it comes to the 2024 MLB fantasy baseball season, a number of Toronto Blue Jays players will be selected early in drafts. Superstars such as Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Kevin Gausman will find their names off draft boards early this season. However, the key to a successful season is finding the players on a strong team who could come with a discounted price tag.

Here's a look at three Toronto Blue Jays players to target in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - George Springer

At 34 years old, George Springer's best days might be behind him at this point. This does not mean that the four-time All-Star is no longer an effective fantasy asset. The key to drafting Springer is the cost.

"George Springer has given us some iconic moments in Toronto. He signed for the @BlueJays #OTD in 2021"

If George Springer tumbles down draft boards, the outfielder could help lead managers to success thanks to his ability to rack up home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases.

#2 - Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk was one of the highest draft catchers entering the 2023 season. Following a breakout year in 2022, Kirk failed to live up to his draft position last season. That being said, there may be no catcher with a higher ceiling than Kirk this season.

Of course, this depends on whether or not he can return to his 2022 level of production. Fantasy owners will need to take Kirk with caution, depending on how far he falls in drafts, Kirk could provide managers with league-winning upside.

#3 - Yusei Kikuchi

When Yusei Kikuchi is on, he can be elite. However, his consistency has been something that has held him back throughout his career. That being said, Kikuchi was excellent last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a career-best 3.86 ERA, as well as a career-high 181 strikeouts.

"Yusei Kikuchi, Vicious 87mph Back Foot Slider"

There is some clear risk with drafting Yusei Kikuchi, however, if he can continue where he left off in 2023, he could be a late-round steal for MLB fantasy baseball managers in 2024.

