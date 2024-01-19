MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Detroit Tigers players to target ahead of new season

The Detroit Tigers may not be one of the teams 2024 MLB fantasy baseball managers may think of during draft season, but the rebuilding club has a number of potential stars. Last season, the Tigers finished second in the AL Central with a 78-84 record, which was a drastic improvement compared to 2022 when they finished 66-96.

A big reason for the club's improved record was the emergence of a number of talented young players. These young players could greatly benefit managers during the 2024 MLB fantasy baseball season, as they may come at a discounted price simply for playing with Detroit.

Here's a look at three Tigers players the managers should target in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Tarik Skubal

Part of the Detroit Tigers' resurgence last season was the continued development of starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. The 27-year-old produced the best season of his young MLB career, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts over only 80.1 innings.

"Tarik Skubal is my SP9 for next year. Daddy ain't playing" - @CBSScottWhite

As a result of Skubal's excellent season, he will likely find himself as the top Detroit Tigers player drafted this year. Skubal's skills are undeniable, yet the biggest question mark will be about the number of innings he will throw. There is no telling how many innings he may toss in 2024, but should certainly live up to his draft cost if he performs as he did in 2023.

#2 - Riley Greene

Outfielder Riley Greene has all the tools to become a star at the major league level. The only thing that has slowed down his development has been injuries, including a torn ligament in his elbow which ended his 2023 campaign early.

These injuries may benefit 2024 MLB fantasy baseball managers who are willing to gamble on Greene's health. The Detroit Tigers center fielder has as high of a ceiling as any outfielder given his combination of speed and power. If he can take another step in 2024, he could be a league-winning talent later in drafts.

#3 - Kerry Carpenter

MLB fans may never have heard of Kerry Carpenter until his breakout season in 2023. The outfielder enjoyed an incredible first full season in the MLB, posting a .278 batting average with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. Carpenter also added six stolen bases, which may not put him near the top of the league in speed stats but will add to his value this MLB fantasy baseball season.

"Kerry Carpenter GAME TYING GRAND SLAM!" - @TalkinBaseball_

