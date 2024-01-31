MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Diamondbacks players to target besides Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen & Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks might be one of the most interesting teams in 2024. After making a surprise World Series appearance last year, many will be wondering if they were a one-hit wonder or if the team will continue to contend for the championship.

Although many experts and analysts believed that the young core of the Arizona Diamondbacks would eventually develop into one of the best rosters in baseball, they did not see it happening so fast. The phenomenal 2023 seasons from the likes of Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Zac Gallen will not only increase the value as stars across the MLB but in fantasy baseball as well.

The trio will likely be drafted early in 2024, with all three likely to be selected as some of the top players in their position. However, what about the rest of the roster? Will there be value in the lineup that fantasy managers should target this upcoming season? Absolutely!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at three Diamondbacks players to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Gabriel Moreno

One of the top catching prospects in recent seasons, Arizona fans were given a taste of the sky-high potential of Gabriel Moreno. The 23-year-old thrived in his first full season in the MLB, producing a solid .284 batting average in 111 games. If he can continue his upward trajectory, Moreno could soon vault himself into the top five at the catcher position. He has some work to do, but the ceiling is there.

Expand Tweet

"One year ago today, the Diamondbacks acquired 22-year-old catcher Gabriel Moreno in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Moreno hit third throughout most of the World Series run and won the NL Gold Glove Award in his first full season in the majors" - @PHNX_Dbacks

#2 - Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez might be one of the underrated signings this offseason because it took place before the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes were finished. This could come to the benefit of fantasy managers as the veteran lefty could fall in fantasy drafts. The 30-year-old posted a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and 143 strikeouts with the lowly Detroit Tigers last season.

#3 - Christian Walker

Christian Walker might be one of the most underappreciated sluggers in the MLB. The hard-hitting first baseman enters the 2024 campaign after posting the best season of his career. The Diamondbacks' first baseman finished the 2023 season with a .258 batting average, 33 home runs, and 103 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Confused why Christian Walker is going 50+ picks after Vlad Jr. He’ll likely have a worse AVG but more HR and more SB. He’s had more RBI and R than Vlad over the last two years and Arizona’s lineup may actually be better than TOR’s" - @SamskiNYC

What was most surprising is the fact that the Diamondbacks' star recorded a career-high 11 stolen bases. If Walker can repeat this production, he could be a steal at first base as he could provide similar value to the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will be taken much earlier than Walker.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.