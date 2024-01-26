MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Mariners players to target besides Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo, & George Kirby

Where will the Seattle Mariners go in 2024? After ending their 21-year playoff drought in 2022, Seattle fell short of the postseason in 2023. Now, heading into the 2024 campaign, the M's will be looking to continue their pursuit of a World Series title.

Thanks to the likes of superstars such as Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo, there is no ruling out the Seattle Mariners of World Series contention. Their stars will not only make an impact in the MLB but also in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues as they will likely find themselves selected early in drafts.

The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most intriguing teams when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball drafts as the roster is loaded with potential breakout candidates and proven veterans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at three Seattle Mariners players to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Bryan Woo

Last season, Bryan Woo provided Seattle with some solid appearances as a rookie. The 23-year-old has shown his upside in the MLB. However, the biggest question mark heading into the new year will be the number of innings he will throw.

Expand Tweet

"Fun fact: Bryan Woo's fastball had a higher swinging strike rate than Spencer Strider's last season! Here are my breakouts 1.0 featuring the aforementioned Woo, plus Bobby Miller, Jake Burger and a bunch of other fun names" - @Roto_Frank

He can be a true steal in MLB fantasy drafts if he is given the opportunity. Keep an eye on Woo as your 2024 fantasy baseball drafts progress.

#2 - Mitch Garver

Mitch Garver enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career last year with the Texas Rangers. The veteran slugger finished the year with a .270 batting average with 19 home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .870 OPS.

Although he moved to the Seattle Mariners this offseason, Mitch Garver should see plenty of action with his new club as a DH and as part of a catching rotation with Cal Raleigh.

#3 - J.P. Crawford

J.P. Crawford has excelled batting near the top of the order for Seattle in recent seasons. The 29-year-old has been a steady source of runs, and although he is not a power-hitter, he is coming off a season that saw him hit a career-high 19 home runs.

Expand Tweet

"J.P. Crawford my goodness!" - @TalkinBaseball_

Crawford is also an elite source in terms of on-base percentage. The veteran shortstop finished the 2023 season with an American League-leading 94 walks, helping him post a career-high.818 OPS. He could be a late-round target who could help offset a low batting average star such as Eugenio Suarez or Kyle Schwarber.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.