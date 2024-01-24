MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Mets players to target besides Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor & Kodai Senga

The New York Mets might be one of the most interesting teams entering the 2024 MLB season. After coming into the 2023 season with the most expensive team in major league history, as well as World Series expectations, the team failed on all levels. This led to the club selling off a number of veterans at the trade deadline.

Fast-forward to 2024 and the New York Mets will likely believe that they can reach the postseason, however, expectations will not be as aggressively high. That being said, when it comes to fantasy baseball leagues in 2024, the likes of Pete Alonso, Franciso Lindor, and Kodai Senga will play prominent roles throughout the season.

This brings us to the rest of the roster. There are a number of players that fantasy baseball managers can target in the middle and end of their drafts who should provide some value or intriguing upside.

Here's a look at three New York Mets players who fantasy baseball managers should target in 2024 drafts

#1 - Brett Baty

Part of the reasoning behind the New York Mets intrigue is that a number of the top young players could see an uptick in playing time this year. One of those players is Brett Baty. The former first-round pick has struggled in his limited opportunities in the majors, but this could benefit fantasy baseball managers in 2024.

"Post hype prospects for 2024, Brett Baty, Lots more I need to dig up next week" - @JonPgh

Brett Baty should be looked at as a late-round flier when it comes to fantasy drafts, but he has the upside and prospect pedigree to make a name for himself if given the opportunity.

#2 - Edwin Diaz

Edwin Diaz is set to return as the New York Mets closer in 2024. After missing all of last season due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Diaz will look to pick up where he left off as arguably the top closing pitcher in the MLB.

The fact that Diaz is coming off such a devastating injury, as well as the fact that he is approaching 30 years old, could lead to him falling a round or two lower than he would normally find himself drafted.

#3 - Francisco Alvarez

One of the top young catchers in all of baseball, 2024 could be the year that Francisco Alvarez makes his claim for the top spot in the MLB. 2023 was his first full season at the major league level which saw him rack up 25 home runs and 63 RBIs in 123 games for the New York Mets.

"Francisco Álvarez may just be in the best shape of his life" - @Ben_Yoel

The major problem for Francisco Alavarez last season was his disappointing .209 batting average and 26% strikeout percentage. If he can improve in both categories, Alvarez could be a steal in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.

