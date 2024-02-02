MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Orioles players to target besides Corbin Burnes, Adley Rutschman & Ryan Mountcastle

The Baltimore Orioles will enter the 2024 campaign as one of the American League favorites to contend for the World Series. After a sensational 2023 season that saw the club secure their first AL East title since 2014 thanks to their impressive 101-61 record.

Now, many experts believe that the Baltimore Orioles will be able to secure the American League East title yet again after completing a blockbuster trade. On Thursday, Baltimore acquired former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a package of prospects.

"The Orioles just added one of the best pitchers in all of baseball in Corbin Burnes. MASN All Access reacts to the news and breaks down all the trade details you need to know" - @masnOrioles

The move will not only help Baltimore this upcoming season but should benefit Corbin Burnes as well in terms of fantasy baseball. The trade should see an improvement in his counting stats based on moving to one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the MLB. This will lead to an improvement in his draft stock.

Burnes is not alone in likely being one of the Orioles players who will be drafted early in fantasy baseball leagues. Both Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle should find themselves selected by a number of teams at drafts. But what about the rest of the roster, is there value there?

Here's a look at three Baltimore Orioles players to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson might be one of the most targeted players on Baltimore's roster, and for good reason. The young infielder emerged as one of the most exciting players in the MLB last season after posting a .2555 batting average with 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. He is a legitimate asset across multiple categories and should be a target for every fantasy baseball manager.

#2 - Grayson Rodriguez

2024 could be a breakout season for Grayson Rodriguez who is looking to establish himself as a major league arm. The former first-round pick got his first taste of the MLB last season with mixed results.

"Grayson Rodriguez as the Orioles 3rd starter in the rotation yeah good luck to the rest of the MLB" - @kambrice1tv

Rodriguez finished the season with a 7-4 record with a 4.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 122.0 innings. He could be an intriguing middle-to-late-round target in drafts as his ceiling is as high as anyone in the MLB.

#3 - Anthony Santander

For fantasy baseball managers trying to land a key member of Baltimore's lineup, outfielder Anthony Santander may be a bargain in the middle of drafts. The veteran outfielder is coming off one of the best years of his career which saw him post a .257 batting average with 28 home runs and 95 RBIs. He should continue to thrive in the heart of Baltimore's lineup.

