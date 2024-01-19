MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 players to target from Astros ahead of new season 

The Houston Astros are not only one of the best teams in the MLB, but they are also the source of a number of important players in MLB fantasy baseball. Thanks to the team's elite pitching staff and their powerful lineup, Houston players have been a staple in fantasy baseball lineups for years.

Several Houston Astros players will find themselves selected early in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts. Superstars such as Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve will likely find their names come off the board early in drafts.

That being said, a team like Houston will have multiple players drafted early, but not all of them will live up to their price tags. When it comes to the Astros, sometimes the true value comes with a lesser-known player who can thrive around the talent.

3 players from Houston Astros to target in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Yainer Diaz

Yainer Diaz was excellent in his first full season in the MLB. The 25-year-old catcher finished the season with a stellar .282 batting average, 23 home runs, and 60 RBIs. If he can continue to produce like this in 2024, Diaz could thrive again in Houston's lineup, making him a true bargain at the catcher position.

"Yainer Diaz is finally the primary C for the Astros after the departure of Martin Maldonado. Diaz had a strong rookie year all around putting up a 2.0 fWAR and 127 wRC+ in 104 games. He’s a free swinging hitter with reverse splits that excelled particularly in his home ballpark" - @DJBaseball_

#2 - Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu is coming to a bit of a disappointing first season with Houston from an on-base standpoint. The former AL MVP set a new career low in batting average (.239) and OPS (.680), however, he still managed to rack up 18 home runs and 90 RBIs. If he can raise those numbers back to his career normal levels, he could be one of the best deals at the first base position this fantasy season.

#3 - Framber Valdez

Of the All-Star players for the Houston Astros, perhaps no player comes with more elite upside for their draft position than Framber Valdez. Unlike Jose Abreu and Yainer Diaz, fantasy managers will need to pay up to secure Valdez this season, but it could be worth it.

"Logan Webb and Framber Valdez each had 16 games with 7+ innings pitched last season, the most in the majors." - @baseball_ref

As of right now, Framber Valdez is outside the top 10 in the consensus starting pitcher rankings, yet he has all the opportunity and skills to surpass those being drafted ahead of him. Pay attention to Framber in your drafts, if he falls far enough, he could be a league-winning selection.

