MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Yankees players to target besides Aaron Judge, Juan Soto & Gerrit Cole

After an exciting offseason, the New York Yankees will likely be one of the top teams targeted in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts. The Bronx Bombers are entering the new campaign after a disappointing 2023 season that not only saw the club miss the playoffs entirely but struggle to produce much on offense.

When it comes to 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts, a number of New York Yankees players will be selected early, potentially even in the first round. Those players include Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Juan Soto, who will all have a case to be the fantasy MVP in 2024. The key to a team like New York is finding valuable players on the roster later on fantasy baseball drafts.

Here's a look at three Yankees players to target in 2024 MLB fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres may be a polarizing name in fantasy drafts. The veteran infielder constantly finds himself in trade rumors, which could play into his fall every draft season. Yet, even though his future may be uncertain in real life, Torres has been a steady producer for fantasy managers over his career.

"Gleyber torres was second in xwOBA for all MLB second basemen and the person in front of him is someone who its very understandable to come second to" - @jdomenthusiast

Gleyber Torres struggled in both 2020 and 2021, which may have tainted his reputation among fantasy managers, yet, he has been a five-tool contributor since. Last season, Torres finished with a .273 batting average, 25 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. He could be a bargain this season, especially if he finds himself in an envious spot in the New York Yankees lineup.

#2 - Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe entered the 2023 season with sky-high hype surrounding him, with many dubbing him the next Derek Jeter. It seemed a bit unfair to lump that pressure on the kid, but even though he struggled as a consistent on-base star, he did add 21 home runs and 24 stolen bases. If he can improve upon his .209 batting average in 2023, he could be a steal at the shortstop position.

#3 - Anthony Rizzo

We may be past the consistent All-Star years of Anthony Rizzo's career, yet, when he is healthy he is among the most underrated first basemen entering the 2024 fantasy baseball season. Anthony Rizzo opened the 2023 season red-hot, posting a .303 batting average and 11 home runs before suffering an injury in late May.

"If Anthony Rizzo is back to full health, his impact at the plate should be a big plus. Obviously not a given but the history of success is recent." - @YankeeSource

Following the concussion that Rizzo suffered after a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr., the three-time All-Star struggled mightily. In the remaining 46 games that Rizzo played last year, he posted a .174 batting average. If Rizzo can return to the form he showed at the beginning of last season for the Yankees, he could help fantasy managers win their leagues.

