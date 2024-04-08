MLB Fantasy Baseball: 3 must-add players for week 3 of 2024 leagues

MLB fantasy baseball leagues are well underway, with many injuries and underperforming players causing managers to pivot early on in the year. Notable superstar players like Spencer Strider, Shane Bieber and Josh Jung have been struck by major injuries, causing managers to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

There have been many undrafted or under-the-radar players who have emerged as early values in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. These are the types of players managers need to scour the waiver wire and free agent pool for to attempt to replace their injured stars.

Must-add players heading into week 3 of fantasy baseball

#1 Cody Bradford

Although Bradford might have the shortest window of value of any player on this list, he's certainly worth rostering until that usefulness ends.

The 26-year-old was thrust into a starting pitcher role with the Texas Rangers as the club waited for newly signed free agent Michael Lorenzen to be ready to enter the rotation.

"Ace recognizes ace. Cody Bradford is him." - @SapphirePeagle

Cody Bradford has been excellent for the Texas Rangers in his two opportunities this season.

Over 12.2 innings, Bradford has posted a fantastic 2.13 ERA with 10 strikeouts and a 10:1 K:BB. He's only rostered in 19.8% of ESPN leagues, which will surely rise.

#2 Ronel Blanco

It remains unclear why Ronel Blanco is not owned in 100% of fantasy baseball leagues, but that should come to the benefit of managers who are still able to land him.

Blanco has been tremendous this season, accounting for the only no-hitter of the season. The Houston Astros starter owns an unfathomable 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts, a 0.47 WHIP and a 2-0 record over 15.0 innings.

#3 Logan O'Hoppe

The Los Angeles Angels may not be turning at heads to start the year but have one of the top catching options available in fantasy baseball. Logan O'Hoppe has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2024 season, posting a .407 batting average with a home run and six RBIs.

"Logan O'Hoppe's first career grand slam is of the game-tying variety! (MLB x@DairyQueen)" - @MLB

While the Angels may struggle to produce runs consistently, the fact that Logan O'Hoppe will be lining up next to the likes of Mike Trout can never hurt.

Also, given the struggles of some other top catchers like Cal Raleigh, Gabriel Moreno and Willson Contreras, O'Hoppe could be a valuable replacement while he's still available.

