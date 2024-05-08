MLB Fantasy Baseball: 3 must-add waiver wire players for week 7 featuring John Means

Another fantasy baseball week is among us, and thanks to some massive boxscores this weekend, a number of intriguing players have emerged. Thanks to massive scores, fantasy managers benefitted from incredible performances from the likes of Brent Rooker, Max Muncy, and Randy Arozarena.

While these types of players are likely rostered in most fantasy baseball leagues, there are a number of intriguing players who are widely available on waiver wires. When it comes to fantasy baseball, managers can gain an advantage over their opponents by picking up a player in the middle of a hot streak or those about to have favorable matchups.

A look at 3 must-add players available on fantasy baseball waiver wires

#1 - Andy Pages

Somehow, Andy Pages has only 32.7% ownership in ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. The Los Angeles Dodgers rookie has emerged as a key player for the club at the bottom of their lineup.

Since being called up to the MLB, the Cuban outfielder has delivered exactly what the Dodgers needed at the back half of their lineup. Heading into Tuesday's action, Andy Pages owns a .319 batting average with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Grab this piece of the Dodgers lineup while you can.

#2 - Josh Smith

Another loaded offense, the Texas Rangers feature some of the best players in the MLB. Although they have been inconsistent at times, having Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia bodes well for any club. Enter Josh Smith, who has been a solid contributor for the Rangers.

Although Smith may not provide much in the home runs category, he will provide fantasy managers with plenty of runs scored and batting average. So far this season, Smith owns a .300 batting average with 18 runs, two home runs, and 15 RBIs.

#3 - John Means

The most established player on this list, John Means is the must-add pitcher of the week. After returning from an elbow injury, Means was electric for the Baltimore Orioles during his season debut.

The veteran starter pitched 7.0 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing only three hits while racking up eight strikeouts. If he can remain healthy, he could remain a key pitcher on rosters for the rest of the year.

