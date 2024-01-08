MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 players to avoid following stock dip this offseason

Even though Spring Training is yet to begin, when it comes to the MLB fantasy rankings, they continue to shift with every offseason move. With baseball still months away, veteran fantasy owners know that it is never too early to begin preparing for the next season.

There have been a number of moves this offseason that have greatly effected the MLB fantasy rankings, however, not all of these have been positive. There are a number of players who may have landed in a worse situation than they were in last season.

Here's a look at five players who's stock took a hit in the MLB fantasy rankings this offseason

#1 - Luis Severino

The former New York Yankees pitcher was one of the first notable players off the free agent market. After several inconsistent seasons with the Bronx Bombers, Luis Severino landed a contract with the New York Mets.

Although the New York Mets have been one of the top teams in recent seasons, the 2024 iteration of the club could have too many question marks to succeed at a high level. If the team opts to move on from Pete Alonso, a depleted offense could hurt Severino's record, regardless of how well he's pitching.

#2 - Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson has been a staple of the MLB fantasy waiver wire for years. A solid streaming choice for the bulk of his career, he was a steady force for the Baltimore Orioles last season thanks to their potent offense. His move to the St. Louis Cardinals could affect his numbers, especially if the club decides to move on from veterans such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

#3 - Jeimer Candelario

Don't get me wrong, I like Jeimer Candelario, however, there are a number of questions surrounding playing time. Candelario is coming off a solid season with the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, however, there are a number of infielders in Cincinnati who could affect his total at-bats.

It will be interesting to see how much this log jam could affect this placement in the MLB fantasy rankings. If the Cincinnati Reds opt to trade Jonathan India, it could open the door to more playing time for Candelario as it will open up their loaded infield.

#4 - Seth Lugo

Another pitcher who could see a drastic hit to his MLB fantasy rankings based on his offseason move is Seth Lugo. After coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres, his move to the Kansas City Royals could hurt his overall numbers. However, if Kansas City takes another jump, this could be a moot point.

#5 - Jack Flaherty

Another veteran who left the Baltimore Orioles, Jack Flaherty joined arguably the worst team in baseball this offseason. The veteran starter signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers. Though he is no longer a top-tier pitcher in fantasy, the move to Detroit could only hurt his status in the MLB fantasy rankings.

