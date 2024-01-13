MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 starting pitchers to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

When it comes to MLB fantasy drafts, it is easy to tell which managers have researched and prepared, and it is easy to tell which ones did not. Although Opening Day is over two months away, it is never too early to begin analyzing the available players in the draft pool.

One of the most exciting parts of MLB fantasy, however, is its unpredictability. No matter how much time managers spend researching players, injuries alone could derail one's season. However, there are some trends and statistics that help managers make educated selections in their drafts.

Here's a look at five starting pitchers to avoid in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen was excellent for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, helping his team reach the World Series for the first time since 2001. However, when it comes to fantasy baseball, his numbers may not have been as impressive as they looked.

"ZiPS and Steamer Composite projections not bullish on Zac Gallen. @MichaelMcDMLB delves into the whys and why not" - @shoewizard59

Gallen finished the year with a 3.47 ERA and 220 strikeouts, however, his 4.16 xERA suggests that he outperformed expectations. Although Gallen should be an effective pitcher in 2024, his draft cost should make some managers think twice about the Arizona Diamondbacks ace in their MLB fantasy drafts.

#2 - Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians starter Tanner Bibee is coming off an impressive first season in the MLB. The 24-year-old posted a 2.98 ERA with 141 strikeouts in 142 innings. It's hard to deny that Bibee was effective, but it could have been the result of some good luck. Baseball Savant's statcast listed his xERA at 3.69 last season, suggesting that his rookie campaign could have been a fluke. Draft with caution.

#3 - Hunter Greene

Although Hunter Greene's stuff can be electric, the Cincinnati Reds' starter can be too volatile to trust in MLB fantasy drafts. While Greene will undoubtedly rack up strikeouts, he has struggled with his command throughout his young MLB career.

"105 MPH?!?!?! Hunter Greene is throwing GAS"

His reliance on the fastball (which lights up the radar gun) makes him prone to giving up the home run. While may take a step forward this upcoming season, he may continue with his frustrating level of production.

#4 - Justin Verlander

Could 2024 be the season where Justin Verlander finally falls off? Last year, the future Hall of Famer was still effective, posting a 3.22 ERA with 144 strikeouts. However, the biggest question mark for Verlander this upcoming season will be his health. While his 162.1 innings in 2023 were fine compared to some, they were a far cry from the 200+ innings he used to throw consistently.

#5 - Blake Snell

It may be difficult to tell fantasy managers to avoid the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, however, this is only because of the draft capital it will cost. Coming off his award-winning season, Blake Snell will likely see his name selected near the top rounds of the MLB fantasy drafts, yet his production may not be worth the cost it takes to select him.

