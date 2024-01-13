MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 third basemen to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

Although Opening Day is over two months away, MLB fantasy managers have already begun researching and analyzing players for the upcoming season. Spending time to dive into prospective players can be the difference between winning and losing during the fantasy season.

Experienced MLB fantasy owners use their pre-season time to determine not only which players may have a down year, but also those superstars who may not be worth their draft positions. That being said, fantasy baseball is unpredictable, which makes it both exciting and frustrating at the same time.

Here's a closer look at five third basemen to avoid in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman has been one of the most talked about third basemen this offseason given his unrestricted free agency. That being said, MLB fantasy managers need not get caught up in the headlines surrounding Chapman, as the majority of his value comes from his defensive skills.

Expand Tweet

"Matt Chapman when someone *will* teach him how to ambush and pull flyballs again" - @PrimeM00se

Last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Chapman opened the year on a tear, yet, as the season progressed, his numbers dipped mightily. The veteran finished the year with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, and a .240 batting average.

#2 - Isaac Paredes

Don't get me wrong, I love some Isaac Paredes, however from a fantasy perspective, the Tampa Bay Rays third baseman is a one-category stud. The 24-year-old finished with new career-highs in home runs (31), RBIs (98), and batting average (.250).

Paredes may continue this upward trend moving forward, but it's the cost of the third baseman should leave some managers thinking twice. He is certainly worth drafting, just be aware of when.

#3 - Max Muncy

Max Muncy is another source of power that has rewarded managers throughout his career. Now entering his ninth season in the MLB, we know what we are getting from the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger: home runs, strikeouts, and a low batting average. If MLB fantasy managers need power, look to Muncy, if they need any other category, look elsewhere.

Expand Tweet

"Me, when Max Muncy strikes out on 3 pitches with two outs and the tying run on third" - @IncogneatoGuy

#4 - Yoan Moncada

The fantasy community has seen flashes of Yoan Moncada in the past. At one point, Moncada was a draft darling thanks to his combination of speed and power, yet, it appears that injuries have capped his ceiling. The Chicago White Sox infielder may be worth a late-round flier, but given his inconsistencies, he may not be worth the headache in MLB fantasy.

#5 - DJ LeMahieu

Unfortunately for DJ LeMahieu, his best days may be behind him. Once a contender for the American League MVP award, the New York Yankees veteran has been a shell of himself in recent years.

Expand Tweet

"DJ LeMahieu had arguably his roughest season last year, posting a .243 average with 44 RBI and 55 R. How do we think DJ will bounce back this year? #RepBX #NYY #TheComputer" - @Captain2Corner

Last season, LeMahieu set a new career-high in strikeouts (125) and a career-low in batting average (.243). It is always tempting to choose players on star-studded offenses such as the New York Yankees, but LeMahieu may not be the one to target this upcoming season.

