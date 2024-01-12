MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late-round outfielders to draft ahead of new season

The outfielder position in MLB fantasy baseball is one that can best be defined by tiers. Although teams tend to carry more outfielders than any other offensive position, there are dramatic shifts in effectiveness as the drafts move along. This is why researching players well in advance of drafts is so important.

Experienced MLB fantasy managers know that spending the time to analyze players, their roles on offenses, and their upside can be the difference between winning and losing. That being said, outfield is a position that could allow managers to focus on specific categories such as home runs or stolen bases.

A closer look at five late-round outfielders to target in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Matt Wallner

Matt Wallner was impressive last season for the Minnesota Twins. Although he only appeared in 76 games in 2023, Wallner racked up 14 home runs and 41 RBIs with a pair of stolen bases. His .370 on-base percentage was tied with Christian Yelich for 14th in the entire MLB, which makes him an intriguing flier later in drafts.

Expand Tweet

"On base machine Matt Wallner" - @PrimeJenkins

#2 - Taylor Ward

Now 30 years old, Taylor Ward continues to prove his worth as a top-of-the-order hitter for the Los Angeles Angels.

After enjoying a breakout season in 2022, Ward was limited to only 97 games last year. However, in those games, he managed to score 60 runs while adding 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and four stolen bases.

#3 - Giancarlo Stanton

Ah, Giancarlo Stanton. There may be no player more polarizing, depending on which MLB fantasy baseball manager you ask. The former National League MVP has made his living as one of the most powerful hitters in baseball history. That being said, his health has been his biggest question mark every season.

Expand Tweet

"Giancarlo Stanton's LOUDEST homers as a Yankee. How many homers for Big G in 2024? #RepBX" - @FiresideYankees

The New York Yankees slugger struggled mightily last season to the tune of a career-worst .191 batting average. Stanton will likely see his name fall in MLB fantasy drafts, yet the slugger is worth a shot at the right price.

#4 - Jordan Walker

Jordan Walker might be poised for a true breakout season. After impressing in his rookie campaign, the St. Louis Cardinals power-hitter could be on track for a massive season.

In 2023, Walker finished the year with a .276 batting average, 16 home runs, and 51 RBIs. Not to mention his seven stolen bases, which make him a more valuable asset in MLB fantasy drafts.

#5 - Esteury Ruiz

Esteury Ruiz is the definition of a single-category stud. The Oakland Athletics outfielder was electric in his first full season in the MLB last year, swiping a league-leading 67 bases in 132 games.

A true category specialist, Ruiz is the type of player managers can draft late if they did not acquire speed early.

Expand Tweet

"Esteury Ruiz derives his fantasy value from steals, so we don't care quite as much about his launch velocity, but he is the worst in the league among qualified hitters at just 81.3 miles per hour. Sixth-lowest xBA in the league for hitters above 225 PA (.219)" - @JonPgh

