MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late-round second basemen to draft ahead of new season

Once deemed an area of weakness in MLB fantasy baseball, second base has evolved into one of the most potent positions in the game. Thanks to the likes of Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien, and Ozzie Albies, second base has become a position of strength for many in the fantasy community.

"2nd Baseman Mookie Betts" - @ThinkBlue47

Even though there are a number of top-tier players eligible for second base in MLB fantasy baseball, this could benefit experienced managers who are able to find late-round gems in their drafts. If managers are able to find productive late-round second basemen, they can focus their early picks on scarce positions such as first base.

A closer look at five late-round second basemen in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Jonathan India

Jonathan India has had a curious MLB career so far. The Cincinnati Reds infielder is entering only the fourth season of his major league career, yet it seems like his name has been mentioned in fantasy circles for much longer.

The former Rookie of the Year has been a solid source of home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases throughout his career. His uncertain situation could make him a bargain in drafts this season.

#2 - Zack Gelof

It may be difficult to draft any player on the Oakland Athletics, yet Zack Gelof should be at the top of the list.

In a brief stint in the majors last season, Gelof showcased his 30/30 potential, hitting 14 home runs and adding 14 stolen bases in only 69 games in 2023. Could he hit 30 in both categories with a full season of at-bats?

"What a start to Zack Gelof's Big League career!" - @MLBNetwork

#3 - Whit Merrifield

Although Whit Merrifield is yet to sign with a club, his defensive versatility should help him get into the lineup on a daily basis.

An All-Star last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, Merrifield remained a steady source of home runs, RBIs, and stolen bases, something that MLB fantasy owners should expect more of in 2024.

#4 - Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe may be one of the most frustrating second basemen in the MLB fantasy baseball, which could help managers who snag him late in drafts. Injuries have allowed the Tampa Bay Rays slugger to clear 100 games in a season only twice. However, when he is healthy, he is a steady source of home runs for fantasy managers.

"Injuries are a real concern, obviously, but man, I can't quit Brandon Lowe. hit .254/.353/.483 with a 33-homer pace while starting 56/66 games between his IL stints last season -- and the second wasn't related to the back. If that issue is behind him ..." - @CTowersCBS

#5 - Gavin Lux

Gavin Lux could be a true league-winner at the back of drafts. Coming off of a devastating injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2023 season, Lux is expected to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup this year.

No matter where Lux eventually bats in the Dodgers lineup, being behind the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts will only help the young infielder.

