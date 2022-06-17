“MLB would be full torqued if a Yankee hit 60” “Nah we’re going for Bonds” - New York Yankees fans react to Aaron Judge on a historic home run pace

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge has been having an amazing season so far. He is on pace to possibly set historical records this MLB season. Judge has also been the main contributor to a powerhouse New York Yankees team. They were the first team in Major League Baseball to reach 40 wins on the year, and currently have the best record in all of baseball.

Judge currently is the leading force for the Yankees offense this year. He is hitting .313, with a .683 slugging percentage, and an 1.067 OPS. He is leading all of baseball in runs scored with 53. Perhaps, his most insane stat this year is his 25 home runs in just 60 games played.

Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 65 home runs this year, which would be the most in all of New York Yankees history. He would also be the first player since the steroid era to hit 60+ home runs.

MLB @MLB



The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. @TheJudge44 is on pace for 65 homers.The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. .@TheJudge44 is on pace for 65 homers. The chase for the big 6-0 is officially ON. 👀 https://t.co/vWehSuH7eM

If Aaron Judge could hit 65 home runs, he would instantly be in the history books, and would have one of the best offensive seasons in baseball's modern era. It would be the most home runs hit since Barry Bonds set the record with 73 back in 2001.

The last time a player on the New York Yankees hit 60 home runs was all the way back in 1961 when Roger Maris hit 61 for New York. It is safe to say that the entire league would be shaken up if Judge could complete this feat. Since this possibility has arisen, many MLB fans have been actively talking about it on social media.

Aaron Judge's home run pace has fans shaken up

Since this feat would be historic, many New York Yankees fans took to the comments, saying that they hope to see this happen for Judge. If he can do this, he would instantly be regarded as one of the Yankees' all-time greats. Fans had this to say on Twitter:

This New York Yankees fan said to forget about just 60 home runs because Judge is going for the all-time record set by Barry Bonds in 2001.

This fan references Roger Maris, who is the current Yankees single-season home run record holder with 61 home runs, which he set back in 1961.

However, there were also fans that were saying that this feat will not be too special because of where Judge plays. There has always been a stigma that Yankee Stadium is easy to hit home runs in because of the field's dimensions. Fans believe that, if Judge played at a different stadium, his home run numbers would look different.

A lot of MLB fans, including this one, mention the infamous Yankee Stadium short porch in right field, which is just 314 feet.

This fan goes as far as calling Yankee Stadium a little league ballpark.

Regardless of the stadium, if Aaron Judge can complete this feat, it would automatically go down in the history books and will be one of the best offensive seasons in recent history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far