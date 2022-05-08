MLB: How many times has Mike Trout won the MVP award?

Considered by many as one of the best players of this generation, Mike Trout has amassed many accolades and distinctions in his star-laden career.

Trout made a quick start to his major league career. In his rookie season in 2012, he bagged the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Silver Slugger Award, and Fielding Bible Award, led the American League in stolen bases, and became a part of the 30-30 club. Not too shabby for a 6-foot-2, 235-pound player.

The outfielder has also been selected for two All-MLB First Teams and nine All-Star teams and has won two Hank Aaron Awards, eight Silver Slugger Awards, and, most importantly, three American League Most Valuable Player Awards.

So to answer the lingering question as to how many MVP awards Mike Trout has won, the answer is three. Trout won the awards in 2014, 2016, and 2019. Today, we take a look back at the seasons wherein the Los Angeles Angels star won the prestigious award.

Mike Trout's MVP-winning campaigns

#1 2014 season

Mike Trout during the 85th MLB All Star Game in which he won the All-Star Game MVP award

It didn't take long for Trout to establish a footing and make ripples throughout the league. In the 2012 and 2013 seasons, the outfielder finished in the runner-up spot in the American League MVP races for both years before finally reaching the pinnacle of individual achievement when he won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2014.

Trout finished the season with a stat line of .287/.377/.561 with an OPS of .991. He smashed 36 homers, batted in 111 RBIs (the best of his career so far), scored 115 runs, and stole 16 bases. He was unanimously the MVP and became only the sixth player in the league's history to win both the All-Star Game MVP and the regular season MVP in the same season.

#2 2016 season

Trout finished the 2016 season with a career-best 123 runs.

On his way to a second American League MVP Award, Mike Trout became just the second player in MLB history to finish in the top two of MVP voting in five straight seasons after the great Barry Bonds. Trout had a slash line of .315/.441/.550 with an OPS of .991. He also added 29 homers, 100 RBIs, and stole 30 bases.

During the season, he led all major league batters in walks with 116, runs with 123, and on-base percentage of .441.

#3 2019 season

Trout won his most recent MVP award in 2019.

In 2019, Mike Trout became the only other active MLB player apart from Albert Pujols to acquire three MVP awards. It's the same season wherein he signed a 12-year, $426 million contract that was the richest contract in the history of North American sports before the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes surpassed it.

He has a slash line of .291/.438/.645 with an OPS of 1.083. He also scored a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs, and stole 11 bases on his way to his most recent MVP award.

