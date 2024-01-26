MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie stuns in all-black bold look in latest photoshoot

MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, is a prominent model, having been featured in various music videos with top artists. She often models for photoshoots with big-name brands and she recently shared a few glimpses of a shoot on social media.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Josie wore an all-black, bold outfit. She also credited her stylist Sofia Popkova, photographer Perazna, make-up artist Leyla Hayauri and LA-based hair stylist Ruslan Nureev.

Josie Canseco's Instagram story

Josie's Instagram profile states that she is affiliated with Elite Models Worldwide.

Her father, Jose Canseco, was a six-time MLB All-Star with two World Series rings to his name. He won his first with the Oakland Athletics in 1989 and his second with the New York Yankees in 2000. Apart from this, he was crowned AL Rookie of the Year in 1986 and won AL MVP honors in 1988.

Josie's mother, Jessica Canseco, is a former model and the author of her autobiography, "Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife."

More about the career of Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie

Hailing from Weston, Florida, Josie Canseco was born on November 5, 1996. With her mother, she made an appearance in VH1's Hollywood Exes in 2012. She also starred in Season 2 of SummerBreak 2 in 2014.

Josie came to the Coachella Music Festival alongside her friend and model, Charlotte D'Alessio. Her photos with the Canadian model were shot by photographer Bryant Eslava, which gave her the platform to attract the attention of top magazines. She even appeared in Playboy magazine.

Soon after, Canseco auditioned for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue of 2016. She has also walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Sherri Hill.

Josie Canseco is part of the web series titled "The Surreal Life" in 2024 and appeared in two episodes of "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition" in 2016.

Josie also starred in a music video for Kygo Feat. Ella Henderson: Here for You alongside Jessica Draven and Ella Henderson.

