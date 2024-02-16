[WATCH] MLB icon Jose Canseco and supermodel daughter Josie enjoy the action at Travis Scott's celebrity softball classic

Anyone with even a fleeting interest of baseball in the late 1980s and early 1990s will know Jose Canseco's name. While he was a former MVP and Rookie of the Year, lately, it has been Jose's daughter, Josie, who has been capturing the limelight.

Josie was born to Canseco and his ex-wife Jessica. Although born in the limelight of Jose's career, Josie has forged a commendable career of her own. An esteemed model, the 27-year-old has appeared in runway shoots for global brands lsuch as Victoria's Secret and Moschino.

Josie Canseco shared some images from Travis Scott's celebrity softball game on her Instagram account

On Feb. 15, both Josie and Jose Canseco turned out at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. The reason for their presence was to take part in a celebrity softball game organized by famed rapper Travis Scott. According to reports, the event took place to raise funds for disadvantaged youth to attend various Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The guest list at the event boasted a laundry list of celebrities and athletes. Among those in attendance were former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, rapper Trae Tha Truth, and MLB icons like Jeff Bagwell, Ken Griffey Jr., and Gary Sheffield.

The star-studded event was organized through Scott's charity, the Cactus Foundation.

Earlier this month, the Houston-born artist made headlines for purchasing the rights to the spring training grounds that the Astros share with the Washington Nationals. Formerly known as the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the site will now be known as CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, after Scott's brand of alcoholic beverages.

"Texans QB CJ Stroud is out here hitting moonshots at Travis Scott's celebrity softball game (via @AriA1exander)" - FOX Sports: MLB

Jose Canseco was one of the biggest names in the sport after spending 17 seasons in the big leagues. Canseco won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1986 and the AL MVP in 1988, both coming during his days as a member of the Oakland Athletics.

Jose Canseco showing up for charity games proves he still has the Midas touch

Although it appears as though Josie watched from the sidelines, Jose Canseco is understood to have taken to the field during Scott's event. He may be turning 60 this year, but Canseco remains a physical specimen. As is evidenced by his countless charitable appearances since his retirement, the former top-tier slugger is always happy to use his talents for good.

