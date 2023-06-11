MLB Injury Report: Recovery updates for Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez and more

We're more than 10 weeks into the 2023 season, and some big-name players are on the MLB injury report.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been dealing with a toe injury for the past week. He is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right toe contusion and sprain of the ligament after smashing his foot into the concrete at the base of the Dodger Stadium right field on June 3.

Fireside Yankees @FiresideYankees The swelling in Aaron Judge’s toe has subsided #RepBX UPDATEThe swelling in Aaron Judge’s toe has subsided UPDATE‼️The swelling in Aaron Judge’s toe has subsided 🙏🙏 #RepBX https://t.co/bUFcXC93os

On Sunday, it was reported that the swelling in Judge's toe had subsided. However, the Yankees have still not revealed the potential return date for their captain.

New York Mets star Pete Alonso is dealing with a bone bruise and a sprain in his left wrist, after being hit by a fastball against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. #Mets Pete Alonso left tonight's game injured after being hit by this pitch. Walked to first and left shortly after.TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Mets Pete Alonso left tonight's game injured after being hit by this pitch. Walked to first and left shortly after.TBD on injury. Should get X-rays right away. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IDHEEscWjD

According to reports, Alonso will be out of action for at least three to four weeks. He is expected to return between early July and the All-Star break.

The Houston Astros placed Yordan Alvarez on the IR list on Thursday after the designated hitter aggravated his right oblique against the Toronto Blue Jays. Reports claim that Alvarez is expected to be on the sidelines for at least 10 days.

MLB injury report for Sunday, June 11

Here's a look at the MLB injury report for Sunday, June 11 for some key players in the league:

Jorge Polanco (hamstring), Minnesota Twins: The infielder pulled his hamstring on Thursday in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. As per reports, Polanco is set to miss a few weeks due to the severity of his injury.

Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder), Kansas City Royals: Pasquantino was placed on the Royals' IL on Friday. The team is yet to reveal the extent of his shoulder injury.

Cedric Mullins (groin), Baltimore Orioles: Mullins has begun participating in baseball activities for the Orioles since suffering a groin injury last month. The 28-year-old seems to be on the road to recovery but there is no update on when he will return to action.

