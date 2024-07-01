MLB Injury Update: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Scratched from Blue Jays’ Lineup; Orioles Reinstated Corbin Burnes from Paternity List and more - July 1

As the MLB calendar turns to July, teams have continued to receive injury updates on some of their stars. The fact that the baseball regular season lasts 162 games makes it clear that injuries will occur at a number of different levels. However, not every injury update is a bad one, as some teams could soon be welcoming back some reinforcements.

MLB Injury Updates for July 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the team's Canada Day matchup against the Houston Astros. According to the team's social media, Vladdy is dealing with finger discomfort stemming from being struck by a pitch on Sunday against the Yankees. He is considered day-to-day.

"UPDATE: INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from today's starting lineup with right 4th/5th finger discomfort" - @BlueJays

Yimi Garcia

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that reliever Yimi Garcia threw off the mound recently without suffering any issues. He is slated to pitch off the mound again later this week before the team decides what his next steps will be. He has been on the 15-day IL with right elbow soreness for more than two weeks.

Corbin Burnes

Although not so much an injury update as it is an availability update, the Baltimore Orioles have reinstated star pitcher Corbin Burnes from the paternity list. It remains to be seen when his next start will be. However, all signs point to a Wednesday matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

DL Hall

The Milwaukee Brewers could soon have one of their top young pitchers healthy and ready to go. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that DL Hall will make at least one more rehab start before the club considers activating him from the 60-day IL. It remains to be seen if the club will use him in the rotation or out of the bullpen upon his return.

"DL Hall will have at least one more rehab outing in Nashville, Pat Murphy confirms. They'll be re-assessing today if they want him to get more" - @dgasper24

Zac Gallen

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have their ace Zac Gallen return to the mound for their July 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team's latest injury update says that the team will have Gallen pitch every fifth day until the All-Star Game. Although he returned from the IL to start against the Oakland A's, this update suggests that he had no setbacks from the start.

