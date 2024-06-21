MLB Injury Update: Yankees’ Gleyber Torres Leaves Game Due to Right Groin Tightness; Mets’ Kodai Senga Nears Major Rehab Progress and more - June 21

Another day of baseball action means another batch of injury updates. The MLB season is a 162-game grind that takes its toll on the bodies of players across the league, so it is never surprising to see a number of injuries across the league. Here's a close look at some of the most notable injury updates today as the baseball landscape.

A look at MLB injury updates for June 21

Gleyber Torres

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Yankees have been hit by the injury bug recently, with the likes of Anthony Rizzo being placed on the 60-day IL. Now, Gleyber Torres is the latest star with health concerns after exiting Thursday's game with groin tightness. The extent of the injury remains unclear, however, manager Aaron Boone said that he doesn't "expect it to be anything major.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Gleyber Torres exited today’s game with right groin tightness per Yankees" - @pcaldera

Kodai Senga

New York Mets fans and their rollercoaster season with ace Kodai Senga have received another injury update on their star. Senga completed a successful bullpen session and now is on the verge of facing live batters. While Mets fans have been unsure whether or not Senga would return this season, it appears that there is still a chance that he will pitch for the Mets at some point this summer.

Elias Diaz

The Colorado Rockies may be without their star catcher Elias Diaz for an extended period. The veteran was placed on the 10-day IL last Friday with a calf injury, however, it appears that he will remain there beyond the minimum amount of days. As a prominent trade candidate, the Rockies will hope to have Diaz back sooner rather than later.

Hunter Renfroe

The Kansas City Royals have received some major outfield reinforcements. The team announced that they have activated slugger Hunter Renfroe from the IL and should find himself back in the lineup at some point this weekend. Renfroe, who has made a name for himself as a power-hitting outfielder, should add to a boost to an already strong lineup.

Expand Tweet

"We have made the following roster moves" - @Royals

Yu Darvish

The San Diego Padres have given a massive injury update regarding All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish. Padres manager Mike Shildt said that the Japanese pitcher's next start will come at the MLB level. After missing three weeks with a left groin strain, the 37-year-old appears ready for a return to the mound.