MLB Injury Update: Yordan Alvarez, Shane Bieber, and 3 other players nearing return to action

As the MLB regular season nears the end, teams are looking to get back important names who have been out due to injury. Contending teams will need the added depth as the postseason comes around.

Here's a look at the major names who have reportedly started their rehab assignments or are at the end of it and are ready to make a comeback to the big leagues.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been without Yordan Alvarez since the 2nd of May. The slugger was struggling with a hand injury from the start of the year that had reduced him to just a .210 batting average with 18 RBIs and just 3 home runs. He had a minor setback in rehab in July, but as per the latest reports, is expected to start at Astros' affiliate Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber has had to wait since April 2024 for an MLB start on the mound due to Tommy John surgery. He was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Cleveland Guardians in the middle of his rehab assignment. Bieber pitched seven scoreless innings against Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and is expected to feature in the Blue Jays' series against the Miami Marlins.

Anthony Santander, Toronto Blue Jays

Initially reported as a 'left shoulder inflammation', Blue Jays' Anthony Santander, who has a shoulder subluxation and has been out since May 29, is expected to make a return soon. His first half of the season had been disappointing, with just a .577 OPS over 50 games and just 6 home runs. But as per the latest update, Santander will have a chance to improve on these stats before the season ends.

Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation since May 9 due to right shoulder impingement. In his first rehab assignment, Sasaki had an off day, needing 41 pitches to get through two innings. Playing for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, he earned three runs on six hits and a walk against the Albuquerque Isotopes. The Dodgers will continue to monitor his rehab starts.

Ryan Yarbrough, New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough had his first rehab assignment last Thursday after having been on the Injured List since late June. He had a right oblique strain and was placed on the 15-day IL. In his start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he earned a solo home run and three hits and recorded three strikeouts.

