Like many other celebrities, Corey Seager doesn't pretend to hate the spotlight. The 29-year-old, who avoids unwanted attention like a camera-shy matador, lives his truth.

Seager's $325 million mega-contract, top offensive production, and endearing smile proclaim him a superstar. Seager, the second-best hitter in the entire sport according to WRC+, does not care about the perks of fame.

Aside from the money, despite having the 2020 NLCS and World Series MVP awards on his mantle, he doesn't give much preference to fame. He sees this as a profession that he also happens to be exceptionally brilliant at.

According to an MLB insider, "Other than baseball, the best player on the AL West-leading Rangers is said to be focused on his wife, dogs, golf swing and going out to eat, and that’s pretty much it."

He is still the third-best AL shortstop by fWAR despite missing a month earlier this season due to a hamstring strain. Shohei Ohtani is the only other player in the sport with a higher OPS than his 1.020. He ranks at or near the top in several other batted-ball measures and has the league's best average exit velocity.

Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn Van Ham's relationship

When Corey Seager wed his long-term partner Madisyn Van Ham on December 5, 2020, he reached a significant turning point in his life.

Madisyn and Corey had been friends since high school, and they began dating then. They got engaged in 2019 and later wed at Saddle Farms in Tennessee in a Covid-safe ceremony.

Additionally, after Corey's World Series victory, Madisyn wrote a lengthy Instagram post praising her husband as a "World.Freaking.Champ". She continued by saying that she is his biggest supporter and that he is really inspirational.

He and his wife, Madisyn, currently do not have any children. However, they are proud dog owners. Hazel and Harlow are two lovely dogs owned by the couple. At their wedding, Hazel even acted as the ring bearer.

