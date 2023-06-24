In 2022, the New York Mets won more than 100 games for the first time since the 1988 season. After accruing the highest payroll in the MLB, it appeared as though the free-spending ways of billionaire owner Steve Cohen were finally yielding results.

After an early exit at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series, the team decided to double down. One of the biggest offseason moves for the team was signing 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. The 40-year old inked a 2-year deal worth $86 million, tying him with Mets teammate Max Scherzer for the most lucrative contract ever.

V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town Alex Bregman with a bomb off of Justin Verlander.



Let’s go! Alex Bregman with a bomb off of Justin Verlander. Let’s go! https://t.co/QUWtqI4xBi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alex Bregman with a bomb off of Justin Verlander. Let's go!" - Vator

Despite their $359 million payroll, the New York Mets have been failing on virtually every front this season. Their 34-41 record is largely attributtable to a collapse in pitching. With a team ERA of 4.66, the Mets are 25th out of 30 teams in the category.

On a recent appearance on his SNY Show Around the Bases, MLB insider Jon Heyman gave his take on the team's outlook for the rest of the season. Pressed by fellow analyst Ryan Samson regarding whether or not the Mets will be sellers at the deadline, Heyman said, "I think it's unlikely, though I have heard a little bit of talk about that."

New York Post Sports @nypostsports



Around the Bases w/

Could the Mets be sellers at the trade deadline?

Yankees offense

Deadline talk

Disappointing teams



Watch full ep --> "I think it's unlikely, though I have heard a little bit of talk about that"Around the Bases w/ @JonHeyman Could the Mets be sellers at the trade deadline?Yankees offenseDeadline talkDisappointing teamsWatch full ep --> trib.al/s9TZmjx "I think it's unlikely, though I have heard a little bit of talk about that"Around the Bases w/ @JonHeyman ⬜️ Could the Mets be sellers at the trade deadline? ⬇️⬜️ Yankees offense ⬜️ Deadline talk⬜️ Disappointing teamsWatch full ep --> trib.al/s9TZmjx https://t.co/M0MKDrmV6Q

"I think it's unlikely, though I have heard a little bit of talk about that" Around the Bases with @JonHeyman" - New York Porch Sports

While Heyman is skeptical about the notion that the New York Mets could be offloading some of their expensive talent come deadline day, the theory has been gaining traction. The Mets are now fourteen games behind the Atlanta Braves and show little sign of improvement.

As to who might be moved, the options are plentiful. The $86 million pitching tandem of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer has underwhelmed, posting 4.50 and 4.04 figures respectively. Moreover, first baseman Pete Alonso is under a one-year deal and would be one of the most valuable trading pieces in the league.

New York Mets are proof that money doesn't buy wins

The Tampa Bay Rays are paying their entire roster less than Verlander and Scherzer are making, and occupy the top spot in the MLB. Although there is a lot of pride within the organization, the time may have come to make some more practical choices.

Poll : 0 votes