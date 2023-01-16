Former MLB designated hitter Frank Thomas once backed controversial baseball star Pete Rose's quest for the Hall of Fame, claiming that he deserved "a second chance."

In a 2017 interview with ESPN, speaking of Rose, Frank Thomas said:

"I think in this society, everybody deserves a second chance. If you're gonna let the PED guys in, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame."

Thomas, also known as “The Big Hurt” had been a longtime critic of players who used PEDs.

Frank Thomas's comment on players linked to PED usage and inducting Pete Rose at Cooperstown

Frank Thomas also commented on how other players deserve to be in the Hall of Fame as many players linked to performance-enhancing drugs were getting elected.

"They should be in now, as far as I'm concerned," Thomas said. "They've let a few people in already we all know. It's uncomfortable at this point. I'm sure this year's going to be uncomfortable because we've got two great players going in, but they know. It's no secret. If they didn't do it, they would be stomping and kicking and in interviews saying, 'I didn't do it.'" - via ESPN

Despite being injured throughout the regular season and World Series, Frank Thomas has been a two-time AL MVP.

When Rose was accused of betting on baseball games while managing and playing for the Cincinnati Reds in 1989, he was given a lifetime ban from the sport. He was also accused of betting on his own club. The "permanently ineligible" list was established in 1991 by a formal vote of the Baseball Hall of Fame after such players had already been excluded by informal consensus from the voters.

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame News Conference

Rose finally acknowledged that he had wagered on baseball and the Reds in 2004 after years of public denial. Baseball is still divided over Rose's potential re-election and induction to the Hall of Fame.

