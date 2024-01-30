MLB legend Jackie Robinson's 100-pound bronze statue vandalized and subsequently stolen in Kansas

MLB legend and Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson was the first black athlete to break the color barrier when he played first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Ahead of his birth anniversary, which is on January 31, Robinson's 100-pound statue was stolen from Kansas Park in Wichita on Thursday. The statue was cut off from his ankles, leaving behind his shoes on base.

Expand Tweet

The Wichita police were informed by League 42 of the theft around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday. The Little League non-profit organization installed the statue in McAdams Park, per Andrew Ford, a police spokesman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know what the motivation is,” Mr. Ford said. “All considerations are being looked into.”

Mr. Ford mentioned that the police got their hands on surveillance footage when the statue was cut down and placed in the bed of a parked truck in a way "where it can be, you know, discreetly hidden.”

According to the police, two unidentified people are believed to be involved and the theft occurred early on Thursday morning. However, Mr. Ford declined to comment on the substance used to cut down the statue, as it was part of the investigation.

More about Jackie Robinson's stolen statue

Robinson's statue represented a symbol of hope for racial equality. The Executive Director of League 42, Bob Lutz, spoke about the challenge of getting the statue erected. The organization had to raise money and required approval to use his name and likeness.

The statue, which was installed in April 2021, was estimated to be around $75,000. On the theft, Lutz mentioned that he has no idea on the motive behind the theft and termed it as an 'isolation incident.'

“I’m hopeful that this was a purely ignorant decision made by ignorant people,” he said. “That they didn’t know any better.”

During a news conference on Friday, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said he was "frustrated by the actions of those individuals who had the audacity to take the statue" noting that the theft occurred right before Black History Month in February.

“Our city wants the statue returned,” the police chief said. “We also want the individuals who robbed our community of a treasure to be held accountable for their actions, and I assure you they will.” [via New York Times].

After retiring from baseball, Jackie Robinson continued to work on civil rights problems, breaking down barriers in advertising, television, and business. He is an inspiration for black athletes in American sports.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.