MLB London Series Stadium: Dimensions, transformation from soccer field to baseball ballpark and other details, explored

The 2023 MLB London Series gets underway this weekend as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals face off at the London Stadium in the English capital.

The stadium is located in the Stratford District in the northeast of London and can seat up to 66,000 fans during a game. It is home to the English Premier League football team, West Ham United.

Hence, one of the key challenges that the MLB faced while bringing games to London was the dimension of the stadium. As the ground is primarily used for football, getting it prepared for a baseball game required a few changes.

According to reports, the center field wall has been pushed to 392 feet while the alleys are stretched to 387 feet. The lines are set to remain at 330 feet for the Cubs vs Cardinals series.

Here's a table of dimensions for the stadium customized to host the 2023 MLB London series:

Section Length Left-field line 330 feet Left-center 387 feet Dead center 392 feet Right-center 387 feet Right-field line 330 feet

MLB London Series 2023: How to watch Cubs vs Cardinals games

In the UK, the Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals series will be televised live on BT Sport and on BBC Sport. Fans can also live stream the matches on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport app.

In the USA, the matches will be telecast live on FOX. Fans can live stream both games on MLB.TV.

The Chicago Cubs are third in the NL Central with a 36-38 record. They have won 10 of their last 12 games including three in a row, sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 in an away series.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are fifth in the NL Central with a 31-44 record. They are also on a decent run, with four wins in their last five games.

