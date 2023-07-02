The MLB has seemingly joined the throng of Twitter users unhappy with owner Elon Musk. Musk announced new guidelines for the social media site on Saturday that place "temporary limits" on the number of posts that can be seen by users daily.

Verified accounts are allowed to read 6,000 posts daily, while unverified accounts are only allowed to read 600 a day, according to Musk's initial announcement on Saturday. There is a daily posting limit of 300 for new, unverified accounts.

Elon Musk



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified

The MLB's Twitter account slammed Elon Musk for the new regulations. They made a video of all the recent homers and uploaded it on Twitter, "to save people's reading limits."

MLB @MLB We condensed all of today's homers into one tweet so you can look at 599 other tweets. We condensed all of today's homers into one tweet so you can look at 599 other tweets. https://t.co/RILZ0Lte2i

Musk made his decision to leave his position as CEO official in May after promising in December to do so as soon as he found someone "foolish enough to take the job."

How many players have hit 60 home runs in a single MLB season?

We witnessed a rare occurrence during the 2022 season. Aaron Judge, a super slugger for the New York Yankees, established himself as the undisputed MLB leader in career home runs with 62 blasts.

Only five athletes have ever hit 60 (or more) home runs in a season. Before Judge's 2022 campaign, Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in 1961 while playing for the Yankees, was considered the single-season winner.

Maris Jr. has previously downplayed the number of other players who hit more than 60 home runs while using performance-enhancing medications.

Roger Maris Jr @RogerMarisJr Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs. Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games. Baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs. Baseball’s commissioner established separate home run records in 1961. Babe Ruth was credited as the home run king with 60. Roger Maris was credited for his 61 separately under 162 games. https://t.co/iHqoGu2Vn5

The other players to have hit more than 60 are Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals (who hit 70 in 1998), Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants (who hit 73 in 2001) and Babe Ruth (60 in 1927). Bonds and McGwire's records are not widely regarded because it was discovered that they had used performance-enhancing substances to reach these levels.

