Kelly Nash, the MLB Network host, showed her love for her former Houston Astros pitcher husband Dallas Keuchel by gifting him a high-end car.

Nash recently posted an Instagram reel where she captured the moment of giving the present to her husband. The two started dating in 2019 before finally tying the knot on 22 January 2022.

Nash posted an Instagram reel on her account, which appears to be from Christmas morning. The video starts with Dallas Keuchel standing in pajamas in front of a Christmas tree.

"POV: When you finally get to spoil the man who spoils every day of the year." the words that appears when the video starts.

Keuchel appeared surprised when he opened his gift to find car keys inside. He kept looking and asking Nash in disbelief. She laughs and asks him to thank her instead, then she encourages him to go outside and see the gift. With her encouragement, Keuchel went outside to see a red Camaro car gift-wrapped in red ribbons waiting for him. The video caption reads:

"The game has been good to us both. Merry Christmas to the love of my life."

Dallas Keuchel appears to be overjoyed with the gift and you can also hear Kelly Nash's delighted laughter throughout the video. The couple celebrated Christmas and gift giving for the first time since their marriage and appear to be enjoying it immensely.

When Kelly Nash finally revealed she was dating Astros's pitcher Dallas Keuchel

The newly wedded couple were very private about their relationship. In fact, they were so private that only when Kelly Nash posted pictures of them together on her Instagram account did the world finally find out about their relationship. This was in 2021.

"Heaven is a place on earth with you, @KidKeuchy60. Life has been an absolute dream over the past two years. I can’t wait to love you forever. Eeeeeeeee!!!!!" - @kellynash

Dallas Keuchel and Kelly Nash got married in 2022 and have been going strong ever since. The former Houston Astros pitcher and MLB/ NHL Network host is a love story many aspire to emulate.

