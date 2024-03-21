MLB News Today: Bowden Francis makes Blue Jays rotation; Jonathan Aranda hits IL for Rays; Reds Matt McLain could require shoulder surgery

The Toronto Blue Jays have informed Bowden Francis that he will open the 2024 season as part of their MLB rotation. The 27-year-old pitcher, who has never started a game in his career, will be tasked with rounding out one of the most impressive pitching staffs in the league.

"Bowden Francis will open the season in the Blue Jays pitching rotation, John Schneider announced."

Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that Bowden Francis will fill one of the club's vacant positions in the rotation to start the year. As Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah are dealing with injuries, Francis will play an important role for the club at the beginning of the new campaign. Through 37.0 innings in his MLB career, Francis has a career 1.70 ERA with 36 strikeouts.

Jonathan Aranda will open the 2024 MLB season on the IL for the Tampa Bay Rays

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Rays have placed yet another player on the injured list. According to Marc Topkins of the Tampa Bay Times, infielder Jonathan Aranda will miss four to six weeks after breaking the ring finger on his right hand. It is a disappointing update for Aranda who has been looking to establish himself at the MLB level.

"More on Aranda being latest #Rays player headed to injured list"

Aranda is just the latest Tampa Bay Rays player who is battling injuries throughout Spring Training. Josh Lowe, Taj Bradley, and Jonny DeLuca will all open the new year on the IL, as the trio have been sidelined with various injuries. The Aranda update is just the latest hit to manager Kevin Cash's Opening Day plans.

Reds star Matt McClain could be forced to undergo surgery on injured shoulder

It has been a rough Spring Training for the Cincinnati Reds, who have also been hit with the injury bug. The latest star to suffer a potentially serious injury is 24-year-old budding superstar Matt McLain. The versatile McLain sustained an injury to his left shoulder which could ultimately lead to the Reds star undergoing surgery.

"McLain will be getting his second opinion in Los Angeles with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. A date has not been set as of now, he said."

At first, the Cincinnati Reds were hoping that McLain's shoulder injury would just require some rest, after undergoing an MRI, manager David Bell said that he would not be ready to go for Opening Day. It's disappointing news for McLain, who was ready to cement himself as an MLB superstar further.

