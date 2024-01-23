MLB outfielder Jason Kubel's former $2.8 million Calabasas mansion, a Tuscan-inspired estate features a slew of sports-centric amenities

Although he has been retired for a decade, Jason Kubel's name still evokes memories for fans of the several teams that he played for. After retirement, Kubel cashed in one one of the biggest and most notable products of his career.

In 2016, two years after the outfielder announced his retirement, Jason Kubel sold his mansion in Calabasas, California for $2.8 million. Although that sum might seem hefty, the features that the mansion boasted might make you reconsider that view.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At 5,686 square feet, the home opens up onto an ornate atrium. A massive kitchen is complimented by a home threatre, as well as a guest house with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, batting cages, a putting green, a four-car garage, and a resort-style swimming pool can all be found.

Although born in South Dakota, Kubel moved to California as a child. After attending high school in nearby Palmdale, California, the outfielder was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 12th round of the 2000 MLB Draft.

After grinding it out in the minor leagues for years, 2007 was Kubel's first full season in MLB. That year, the 25-year old hit .273/.335/.450 with 13 home runs and 65 RBIs. Two years later, Kubel put up a career season, blasting a career-high 28 home runs and hitting an even .300.

Expand Tweet

"ON THIS DATE. April 12, 2010. Jason Kubel hits the first home run in Target Field history, as #MNTwins beat the Red Sox" - Twins Dingers

In late 2011, Kubel traded in the Land of a Thousand Lakes for the desert, inking a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the following season with the D-Backs would be his final full campaign in MLB, as injuries soon began to take their toll on the man.

Kubel retired in 2013 after departing the Cleveland Indians for one last stint with the Twins. However, the return did not go as well as expected. After batting just .224, the 32-year old was released by the Twins in June, paving the way for retirement.

Jason Kubel's former home is a sportsman's paradise

Although Kubel was a fairly average player during his time in MLB, the outfielder was able to put his earnings towards a home that most men can only dream about. Complete with all the trappings of the ultimate sports paradise, practicing batting, swimming, and golfing all in the same day is a possibility for the lucky new owners.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.