MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, July 25: Yankees vs. Phillies, Red Sox vs. Dodgers, and more

After a shortened slate on Thursday, all thirty teams get back to action on Friday. The league is gearing up for an action-packed weekend alongside the five ongoing series as the trade deadline approaches.

Here's taking a look at the picks, predictions and best bets from the games as per ESPN Sportsbook and DraftKings.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Friday, July 25

Yankees vs. Phillies

Prediction: Yankees 5, Phillies 4

Picks: Yankees ML (-165), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 total bases (-130)

The Yankees are back home after suffering a series loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Judge's battle will be one to watch out.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5

Picks: Dodgers ML (-125), Over 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases (-130)

The Dodgers have some momentum after a walk off win in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Red Sox have lost four of their last six games, after winning ten straight.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

Picks: Blue Jays ML (-120), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Riley Greene under 1.5 total bases (-165)

Blue Jays took Game 1 on Thursday handing Tigers their 10th loss in 11 games. Both teams are in contention for the best record in the American League.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4

Picks: Diamondbacks ML (-125), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Ryne Nelson Under 4.5 strikeouts thrown (-160)

Players on both the Pirates and Diamondbacks would look to increase their stock as the teams are expected to be active during the trade deadline.

Cardinals vs. Padres

Prediction: Padres 5, Cardinals 4

Picks: Padres ML (-135), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Jackson Merrill Under 0.5 RBIs (-245)

The Padres need to keep the pressure on the Dodgers, 5.0 games ahead in the NL West. The Cardinals are 2.5 games outside the NL Wild Card spots.

Rangers vs. Braves

Prediction: Rangers 4, Braves 3

Picks: Rangers ML (-175), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Nathan Eovaldi Over 17.5 outs recorded (-145)

Nathan Eovaldi will get his first start of the second half having last pitched on the 13th of July. He is expected to dominate the Braves.

Giants vs. Mets

Prediction: Giants 4, Mets 3

Picks: Giants ML (-135), Under 7.5 runs

Best Bet: Rafael Devers Under 0.5 RBIs (-238)

The Mets have a 0.5 game lead over the Phillies in the NL East, while the Giants are 1.0 game behind the Padres for the last NL Wild Card spot heading into the game.

Predictions from other games:

Miami @ Milwaukee: Brewers 4, Marlins 3

Colorado @ Baltimore: Orioles 5, Rockies 4

Tampa Bay @ Cincinnati: Rays 6, Reds 5

Chicago (C) @ Chicago (WS): Cubs 5, White Sox 4

Cleveland @ Kansas City: Royals 5, Guardians 4

Athletics @ Houston: Astros 5, Athletics 4

Washington @ Minnesota: Twins 5, Nationals 4

Seattle @ Los Angeles (A): Mariners 5, Angels 4

