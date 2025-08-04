MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, August 4: Yankees vs. Rangers, Red Sox vs. Royals, and more

The final push from all teams is underway. Barring the AL Central, all five other divisions have a gap of less than 3.0 games between first and second. Even the wildcard places are being closely contested. 26 of the 30 teams feature on Monday.

Here are the picks, predictions and best bets compiled from ESPN, DraftKings and other Sportsbooks.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, August 4

Yankees vs. Rangers

Picks: Yankees ML (-155), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Yankees 5, Rangers 4

Best Bet: Jazz Chisholm Jr. o0.5 Total RBIs (+190)

After being swept by the Marlins, the Yankees are just 0.5 games ahead of the AL wildcard cutoff. A series win could see Rangers taking their place.

Red Sox vs. Royals

Picks: Red Sox ML (-160), Under 9.5 runs

Prediction: Red Sox 5, Royals 3

Best Bet: Bobby Witt Jr. o0.5 Total RBIs (+160)

With seven wins in eight games, the Red Sox would hope to keep winning as they have the AL East leaders Toronto Blue Jays, in sight, just 3.0 games ahead.

Guardians vs. Mets

Picks: Mets ML (-180), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Mets 4, Guardians 3

Best Bet: Angel Martinez o0.5 Total RBIs (+260)

The Mets will have the returning Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.08 ERA) take on Guardians' Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.77 ERA). New York needs the win to have a chance to get back the NL East lead.

Reds vs. Cubs

Picks: Cubs ML (-145), Under 7.5 runs

Prediction: Cubs 3, Reds 2

Best Bet: Seiya Suzuki o0.5 Total RBIs (+165)

The last few days have seen the Cubs having the second-best record in the MLB, yet without their division lead. They are 2.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Picks: Padres ML (-145), Over 9.5 runs

Prediction: Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

Best Bet: Corbin Carroll o0.5 Total RBIs (+200)

The Padres, currently in the third NL wildcard spot, have to come out firing against the Diamondbacks, who have nothing to lose with a 53-59 record.

Rays vs. Angels

Picks: Angels ML (-130), Under 8.5 runs

Prediction: Angels 4, Rays 3

Best Bet: Ha-Seong Kim o0.5 Total RBIs (+210)

Both teams, with almost similar records, 55-58 for the Rays and 54-58 for the Angels, face off in a must-win series to keep their AL playoff hopes alive.

Here are the rest of the predictions

Houston @ Miami: Miami 4, Astros 3

Minnesota @ Detroit: Tigers 3, Twins 2

San Francisco @ Pittsburgh: Giants 5, Pirates 4

Baltimore @ Philadelphia: Phillies 4, Orioles 2

Milwaukee @ Atlanta: Brewers 5, Braves 4

Toronto @ Colorado: Blue Jays 7, Rockies 4

St. Louis @ Los Angeles (D): Dodgers 5, Cardinals 3

