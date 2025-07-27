  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 27: Angels vs. Mariners, Rangers vs. Braves, and more

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 27: Angels vs. Mariners, Rangers vs. Braves, and more

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 27, 2025 13:01 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Cal Raleigh hit his 40th homer against the Angels on Saturday (Source: Imagn)

The MLB is heating up with many exciting matchups going down as the trade deadline approaches. The standings are also taking shape, with the difference emerging between the contenders and pretenders.

Ad

Here are the picks, best bets and predictions from the games on Sunday:

MLB picks, predictions & best bets for Sunday, July 27

Angels vs. Mariners

Picks: Mariners ML (-185), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Taylor Ward Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+185)

Prediction: Mariners 6, Angels 4

The Mariners came roaring back with a Game 3 win and start as favorites with starter Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.07 ERA) having the better record over Angels SP Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 4.92 ERA).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rangers vs. Braves

Picks: Rangers ML (-125), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Corey Seager Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+155)

Prediction: Rangers 5, Braves 3

With 10 wins in 12 games, the Texas Rangers have emerged as one of the contenders for the AL Wild Card spots, just 0.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in third. The Braves will be looking to avoid the series sweep at home.

Rays vs. Reds

Picks: Reds ML (-105), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Danny Jansen Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+220)

Ad

Prediction: Reds 4, Rays 2

A six-game losing streak has pushed the Rays way back in the standings. The Reds, meanwhile, are trying their best to remain in the NL Wild Card hunt. Rays SP Shane Baz (8-6, 4.66 ERA) has the slight edge over the Reds' Brady Singer (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Picks: Blue Jays (-105), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Hits, Runs, and RBIs (-135)

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

Ad

Blue Jays' Max Scherzer (1-0, 5.14 ERA) and Tigers' Jack Flaherty (5-10, 4.77 ERA) haven't had the best of seasons but will have a chance to rejuvenate themselves with a strong second half. Toronto is also defending the best record in the league.

Padres vs. Cardinals

Picks: Cardinals (-130), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Manny Machado Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+140)

Prediction: Cardinals 5, Padres 3

Manny Machado is proving to be the leader of a Padres lineup looking to hold onto second in the NL West. But the Cardinals start as favorites to take the four-game series victory.

Ad

Here are predictions from other games

Arizona @ Pittsburgh: Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2

Colorado @ Baltimore: Orioles 5, Rockies 3

Los Angeles (D) @ Boston: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 6

Philadelphia @ New York (Y): Phillies 5, Yankees 4

Chicago (C) @ Chicago (WS): Cubs 6, White Sox 4

Cleveland @ Kansas City: Royals 4, Guardians 3

Miami @ Milwaukee: Brewers 5, Marlins 2

Athletics @ Houston: Astros 4, A's 3

Washington @ Minnesota: Twins 5, Nationals 4

New York (M) @ San Francisco: Mets 5, Giants 3

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications