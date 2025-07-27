MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 27: Angels vs. Mariners, Rangers vs. Braves, and more

The MLB is heating up with many exciting matchups going down as the trade deadline approaches. The standings are also taking shape, with the difference emerging between the contenders and pretenders.

Here are the picks, best bets and predictions from the games on Sunday:

MLB picks, predictions & best bets for Sunday, July 27

Angels vs. Mariners

Picks: Mariners ML (-185), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Taylor Ward Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+185)

Prediction: Mariners 6, Angels 4

The Mariners came roaring back with a Game 3 win and start as favorites with starter Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.07 ERA) having the better record over Angels SP Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 4.92 ERA).

Rangers vs. Braves

Picks: Rangers ML (-125), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Corey Seager Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+155)

Prediction: Rangers 5, Braves 3

With 10 wins in 12 games, the Texas Rangers have emerged as one of the contenders for the AL Wild Card spots, just 0.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in third. The Braves will be looking to avoid the series sweep at home.

Rays vs. Reds

Picks: Reds ML (-105), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Danny Jansen Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+220)

Prediction: Reds 4, Rays 2

A six-game losing streak has pushed the Rays way back in the standings. The Reds, meanwhile, are trying their best to remain in the NL Wild Card hunt. Rays SP Shane Baz (8-6, 4.66 ERA) has the slight edge over the Reds' Brady Singer (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Blue Jays vs. Tigers

Picks: Blue Jays (-105), Over 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Hits, Runs, and RBIs (-135)

Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Tigers 4

Blue Jays' Max Scherzer (1-0, 5.14 ERA) and Tigers' Jack Flaherty (5-10, 4.77 ERA) haven't had the best of seasons but will have a chance to rejuvenate themselves with a strong second half. Toronto is also defending the best record in the league.

Padres vs. Cardinals

Picks: Cardinals (-130), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bet: Manny Machado Over 0.5 Total RBIs (+140)

Prediction: Cardinals 5, Padres 3

Manny Machado is proving to be the leader of a Padres lineup looking to hold onto second in the NL West. But the Cardinals start as favorites to take the four-game series victory.

Here are predictions from other games

Arizona @ Pittsburgh: Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2

Colorado @ Baltimore: Orioles 5, Rockies 3

Los Angeles (D) @ Boston: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 6

Philadelphia @ New York (Y): Phillies 5, Yankees 4

Chicago (C) @ Chicago (WS): Cubs 6, White Sox 4

Cleveland @ Kansas City: Royals 4, Guardians 3

Miami @ Milwaukee: Brewers 5, Marlins 2

Athletics @ Houston: Astros 4, A's 3

Washington @ Minnesota: Twins 5, Nationals 4

New York (M) @ San Francisco: Mets 5, Giants 3

