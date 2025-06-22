MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 22: Red Sox vs. Giants, Mariners vs. Cubs, and more

Sunday baseball has plenty of day games across the MLB, giving a lot of chance for the weather to affect the conditions. All 30 teams are in action, with many series on the line setting up an exciting time for bettors to earn some monetary credits. Here's a look at the best predictions for Sunday.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 22

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Red Sox vs. Giants

Prediction: Giants 4, Red Sox 3

Best Bet: Giants ML (-159)

The San Francisco Giants drew parity in the series with a 3-2 win on Saturday, avoiding a late ninth-inning rally from the Red Sox offense. Their pitching is expected to be good again with Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.68 ERA) starting on the mound. Red Sox will have starter Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.73 ERA).

Trending

Cubs vs. Mariners

Prediction: Mariners 5, Cubs 4

Best Bet: Under 11.5 runs

Another series decider on Sunday sees the Cubs host the Seattle Mariners. Both teams have similar results in their last ten games, with even pitching stats, Chicago with 4.05 ERA and Seattle with 4.03 ERA. However, the Mariners' batting has a .276 average compared to the Cubs' .233, which might be a deciding factor on Sunday.

Mets vs. Phillies

Prediction: Phillies 6, Mets 5

Best Bet: Over 9 runs

The Mets blew away their rivals with seven solo home runs on Saturday, marking the fourth time they have hit seven or more at Citizens Bank Park this season. However, the Phillies with a strong home record (25-14) are expected to take the series in another offense filled finale.

Tigers vs. Rays

Prediction: Rays 5, Tigers 4

Best Bet: Rays ML (-114)

The Tigers started the series as the best team in the American League. However, they were blown away in the first two games, earning 22 runs against their strong pitching. Rays have a slight edge over them ahead of Sunday's clash.

Guardians vs. Athletics

Prediction: Guardians 6, Athletics 5

Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs

Both Guardians and A's have ground out two grueling encounters in the first two games. Cleveland has the edge on Sunday in the starting pitcher matchup with Slade Cecconi (2-3, 4.15 ERA) against JP Sears (5-6, 5.45 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels

Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Best Bet: Angels ML (-125)

Winning the series was crucial for the Angels if they wanted to remain in the playoff hunt. Their Saturday's 9-1 win over the AL West rivals keeps them 6.5 games behind the Astros. They will be hoping to get the series win with a closely contested series decider expected.

Here are the other predictions from around the league:

Baltimore @ New York (Y): Yankees 6, Orioles 5

Texas @ Pittsburgh: Rangers 5, Pirates 3

Chicago (WS) @ Toronto: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 4

Atlanta @ Miami: Braves 5, Marlins 3

Milwaukee @ Minnesota: Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati @ St. Louis: Reds 5, Cardinals 4

Arizona @ Colorado: Arizona 8, Colorado 5

Kansas City @ San Diego: Royals 5, Padres 4

Washington @ Los Angeles(D): Dodgers 6, Nationals 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More