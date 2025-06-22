MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 22: Red Sox vs. Giants, Mariners vs. Cubs, and more

Sunday baseball has plenty of day games across the MLB, giving a lot of chance for the weather to affect the conditions. All 30 teams are in action, with many series on the line setting up an exciting time for bettors to earn some monetary credits. Here's a look at the best predictions for Sunday.
MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, June 22
Red Sox vs. Giants
Prediction: Giants 4, Red Sox 3
Best Bet: Giants ML (-159)
The San Francisco Giants drew parity in the series with a 3-2 win on Saturday, avoiding a late ninth-inning rally from the Red Sox offense. Their pitching is expected to be good again with Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.68 ERA) starting on the mound. Red Sox will have starter Lucas Giolito (3-1, 4.73 ERA).
Cubs vs. Mariners
Prediction: Mariners 5, Cubs 4
Best Bet: Under 11.5 runs
Another series decider on Sunday sees the Cubs host the Seattle Mariners. Both teams have similar results in their last ten games, with even pitching stats, Chicago with 4.05 ERA and Seattle with 4.03 ERA. However, the Mariners' batting has a .276 average compared to the Cubs' .233, which might be a deciding factor on Sunday.
Mets vs. Phillies
Prediction: Phillies 6, Mets 5
Best Bet: Over 9 runs
The Mets blew away their rivals with seven solo home runs on Saturday, marking the fourth time they have hit seven or more at Citizens Bank Park this season. However, the Phillies with a strong home record (25-14) are expected to take the series in another offense filled finale.
Tigers vs. Rays
Prediction: Rays 5, Tigers 4
Best Bet: Rays ML (-114)
The Tigers started the series as the best team in the American League. However, they were blown away in the first two games, earning 22 runs against their strong pitching. Rays have a slight edge over them ahead of Sunday's clash.
Guardians vs. Athletics
Prediction: Guardians 6, Athletics 5
Best Bet: Over 9.5 runs
Both Guardians and A's have ground out two grueling encounters in the first two games. Cleveland has the edge on Sunday in the starting pitcher matchup with Slade Cecconi (2-3, 4.15 ERA) against JP Sears (5-6, 5.45 ERA).
Astros vs. Angels
Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
Best Bet: Angels ML (-125)
Winning the series was crucial for the Angels if they wanted to remain in the playoff hunt. Their Saturday's 9-1 win over the AL West rivals keeps them 6.5 games behind the Astros. They will be hoping to get the series win with a closely contested series decider expected.
Here are the other predictions from around the league:
Baltimore @ New York (Y): Yankees 6, Orioles 5
Texas @ Pittsburgh: Rangers 5, Pirates 3
Chicago (WS) @ Toronto: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 4
Atlanta @ Miami: Braves 5, Marlins 3
Milwaukee @ Minnesota: Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati @ St. Louis: Reds 5, Cardinals 4
Arizona @ Colorado: Arizona 8, Colorado 5
Kansas City @ San Diego: Royals 5, Padres 4
Washington @ Los Angeles(D): Dodgers 6, Nationals 4