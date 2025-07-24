MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Thursday, July 24: Cardinals vs. Padres, Tigers vs. Blue Jays, and more

It is one of the thinnest slates of the season on Thursday with just five matchups to play. All 10 teams will be hoping for momentum with just a week left until the trade deadline.

Here's taking a look at the picks, predictions and best bets of each game.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Thursday, July 24

Cardinals vs. Padres

Prediction: Cardinals 4, Padres 3

Picks: Cardinals ML (-130), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Jordan Walker Over 0.5 hits (-150)

The Cardinals are aiming for the third wild card spot in the National League, which is currently held by the San Diego Padres. The difference between the two teams is 3.5 games, and the four-game series begins on Thursday. St. Louis' starting pitcher, Sonny Gray, is expected to outduel veteran Yu Darvish.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Prediction: Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3

Picks: Tigers ML (-130), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bet: Bo Bichette under 1.5 hits (-220)

The Blue Jays and Houston Astros have dethroned the Detroit Tigers for holding the American League's best record. They have dropped nine of their last 10 games and play Toronto, which has just won another series against the New York Yankees. However, the Tigers have a good 32-18 home record and are projected to win Game 1.

Astros vs. Athletics

Prediction: Astros 4, Athletics 3

Picks: Astros ML (-115), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bets: Luis Severino Over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

The Astros' momentum has derailed recently with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. Former A's pitcher Jason Alexander (1-0, 8.40 ERA), DFA'd by the team in May, and claimed off waivers by Houston, will start for them. He will go up against Luis Severino (3-11, 5.10 ERA).

Angels vs. Mariners

Prediction: Angels 4, Mariners 3

Picks: Angels ML (-135), Under 8.5 runs

Best Bets: Taylor Ward Over 0.5 hits (-185)

The Angels are the early favorites against the Mariners and the game could be decided by strong pitching. The Angels have a .283 batting average in their last 10 games, compared to the Mariners' .257. Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA) vs. Cal Raleigh will be one to watch.

Orioles vs. Guardians

Prediction: Guardians 5, Orioles 4

Picks: Guardians ML (-120), Under 9.5 runs

Best Bets: Charlie Morton Over 4.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Guardians are having the perfect see-saw season. After losing 10 consecutive games, they have suddenly won 11 of their last 13, including four straight at home this week. They start as favorites against the Orioles, who have a 6.04 ERA over the last 10 games.

